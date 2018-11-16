fbpx

Back
﻿

Man in Kuala Lumpur waited for rescue on roof of his car as flash flood hit road tunnel

No better way out.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 16, 2018 @ 09:18 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Teh flash floods in Singapore in the second week of November 2018 might have created some inconvenience to you.

Flash floods hit parts of Bukit Batok & Choa Chu Kang

Our neighbour up north was not spared from the November rain either as flash floods hit various parts of Malaysia this month too.

Man sat on the roof of submerged car

In Kuala Lumpur, flood waters gushed into the Jalan Tun Razak tunnel on Nov. 11.

A photo of this driver sitting on the roof of his submerged car in the tunnel went viral.

Photo from SMART tunnel
Photo from Edge Prop

The man, coincidentally named Teh, 26, climbed up the roof of his one-year-old Honda Civic to escape from rising water which was already seeping into his car.

“I did not expect the trapped pool of water to be so dangerous as there was a lorry in front of me… suddenly water started seeping into my car so I quickly wound down my window and crawled out to safety.

Four other vehicles, including a lorry, and their drivers were also stuck in the tunnel.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at about 5.56pm and took about 10 minutes to rescue all the drivers out.

The flood situation in the tunnel was under control by 8pm.

Monsoon rain hit other Malaysian states

The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned about rainy days ahead with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, which will last till March 2019.

The east coast states and west of Sarawak are likely to be affected the most, but heavy rainfall is generally expected.

If you are going to Malaysia, be prepared for this.

Top photo from Bernama via nationmedia

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
They told us these were works of art

🙆
Makes us want to say thank you to those in thankless jobs

🙀😻
Free Tokyo Disneyland Tickets here!

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here! Say real one

👦 👧
Here’s what spending a day with kids taught us

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MOH: Around 7,700 S'poreans received wrong CHAS subsidies due to software error

No proactive action needed by affected people at this point.

February 16, 08:53 pm

How you can use miles to reach your next holiday at fraction of the price

Combining two very Singaporean wants: travel and deals.

February 16, 07:53 pm

S'pore wedding photography company loses photos of actual day celebration & videos from pre-wedding shoot

Toasted.

February 16, 07:01 pm

S'pore stock market is shrinking but here's why you shouldn't panic. Or should you?

The fundamentals of our economy are still strong.

February 16, 06:26 pm

Ex-Keppel Shipyard officer took S$740,000 in bribes to reveal lowest bids is how corruption happens in S'pore

His modus operandi lasted 14 years.

February 16, 06:11 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close