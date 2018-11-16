Man in Kuala Lumpur waited for rescue on roof of his car as flash flood hit road tunnel

Teh flash floods in Singapore in the second week of November 2018 might have created some inconvenience to you.

Our neighbour up north was not spared from the November rain either as flash floods hit various parts of Malaysia this month too.

Man sat on the roof of submerged car

In Kuala Lumpur, flood waters gushed into the Jalan Tun Razak tunnel on Nov. 11.

A photo of this driver sitting on the roof of his submerged car in the tunnel went viral.

The man, coincidentally named Teh, 26, climbed up the roof of his one-year-old Honda Civic to escape from rising water which was already seeping into his car.

“I did not expect the trapped pool of water to be so dangerous as there was a lorry in front of me… suddenly water started seeping into my car so I quickly wound down my window and crawled out to safety.

Four other vehicles, including a lorry, and their drivers were also stuck in the tunnel.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at about 5.56pm and took about 10 minutes to rescue all the drivers out.

The flood situation in the tunnel was under control by 8pm.

Monsoon rain hit other Malaysian states

The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned about rainy days ahead with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, which will last till March 2019.

The east coast states and west of Sarawak are likely to be affected the most, but heavy rainfall is generally expected.

If you are going to Malaysia, be prepared for this.

Top photo from Bernama via nationmedia

