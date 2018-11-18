Video of youths doing scooter tricks & climbing over war memorial at Esplanade Park sparks debate

The Cenotaph is a war memorial located in Esplanade Park.

The granite memorial, which has since been standing for 96 years since 1922, honours the heroes who fought and died during World War I and World War II.

On Saturday (Nov. 17), Facebook user Shaq A. Mohd put up a video showing a large group of youths gathered on the steps of the memorial, asking

“Is this allowed in Singapore? Our Glorious, Dead?”

Here’s the video:

When the video was taken precisely isn’t immediately clear, although it’s likely to have also been on Saturday, when this year’s Orange Ribbon Walk took place, because some people in the video are wearing the orange T-shirts from the event.

The youths in the minute-long clip appear to be kick-scooter enthusiasts, seen filming and recording their attempts to perform tricks coming off the steps of the memorial structure.

Some were perched on one parapet of the memorial, including two boys who used the plaque on the memorial to secure their footing when coming down from it.

The plaque contains the names of those Straits Settlements who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Netizens react

Obviously, this sparked a lot of anger.

Some argued, though, that the Cenotaph grounds have as far back as the 1980s been an activity ground for skaters and cyclists.

Some were in between, saying maybe the youths were not told what the monument was there for, and perhaps as long as they don’t cause damage or leave litter on the grounds, it is okay:

Vandalised in 2013

In 2013, the Cenotaph was spray-painted with the word “democracy” in red, above an X. The man behind it was sentenced to three months’ jail and three strokes of the cane, and made to pay for the damage he caused.

Other than its steps being a classic spot for group photos or selfies, though, the Cenotaph grounds have played host to various different events, such as interest group meet-ups and even yoga sessions.

Interesting.

Top image adapted via Shaq A. Mohd’s Facebook video

