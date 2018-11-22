Famous chocolate cake from Ken’s Cafe Tokyo coming to S’pore from Dec. 1, 2018

Ken’s Cafe Tokyo is a cafe in Shinjuku, Tokyo, that is lauded by many to have one of the best chocolate cakes in Japan.

This is their famous gâteau au chocolat (French chocolate cake):

Here’s a video of it being cut, just because:

“Most popular chocolate cake in Japan”

Ken’s Cafe Tokyo is ranked as the number one shop for chocolate cakes in the entire country on Tabelog, a Japanese restaurant review site.

The cake itself was voted as the most popular chocolate cake in Japan in 2014 by users of the same site.

Other awards it has won include the “Top 50 Japan Sweets Award 2016” and “The Japan Gift Awards 2015”.

It is hailed as a cake that celebrities love and is even gifted to ambassadors from over 50 different countries.

Gluten-free chocolate cake

Each chocolate bar cake is gluten-free, weighs 280g and is about 13cm long, according to Ken’s Cafe Tokyo.

The shop says its cakes are made with Japanese unsalted butter and premium Mukashi no Aji (a nostalgic taste from the past) eggs that are said to taste eggier than regular eggs.

Apparently, the cake is so popular in Japan that you have to make an advance reservation and wait for around three months to get your hands on it, according to 8 Days.

Coming to S’pore from Dec. 1

Aaaand it will soon be available here in Singapore.

As early as December 1, Watanabe Coffee, a Japanese-style cafe at Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, will be selling a limited number of 20 Gateau Chocolat Specialities cakes each day, 8 Days reported.

The cakes will be made in-house by Watanabe Cafe’s chef Toshihiro Ito, who went to Japan specially to learn from founder and pastry chef Kenji Ujiie.

Ingredients used will be different

The ingredients used for the cakes here will be slightly different from the ones used in Japan, however.

For instance, instead of Domori chocolate, Valrhona chocolate from France will be used.

A representative from Watanabe Coffee tells 8 Days that Singapore’s version is “a bit more bitter”.

Nevertheless, it will still pretty much be the real deal.

The representative says Ken’s Cafe Tokyo has shared their recipe with Watanabe Coffee and gave the latter “special technical advice” on how to make the cake here:

“The cake still tastes the same, and the size and packaging will all be the same under the Ken’s Cafe brand.”

How much?

Each slice is about costs S$8 (dine-in only), while the entire cake costs S$45, before additional charges like GST.

The one sold in Tokyo costs 3,000 yen (S$36.50) including GST.

There are three ways to have it, as recommended by Ken’s Cafe Tokyo:

as a chocolate terrine at room temperature

as a firm ganache after you take it out from the fridge, and

as a molten chocolate lava cake after it’s been microwaved for a few seconds

You can make a reservation two days in advance too. There’s no limit to the number of cakes you can order.

Where to get it: Watanabe Coffee, #01-00 Isetan Scotts at Shaw House, 350 Orchard Rd, S238868.

When it’s open: Open from 8:30am to 10pm daily

Tel: 6235-0608

