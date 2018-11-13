K Shanmugam: “Breathless speculation” about him appointed as PAP ASG “may be off the mark”

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has come out to quell speculation that he may be made Deputy Prime Minister and Assistant Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Advertisement

On Nov. 12, Lianhe Wanbao ran a report speculating that Shanmugam would likely be made PAP assistant secretary-general and Chan Chun Sing is touted as the “hot favourite” to be the next Prime Minister.

The speculation was a result of the positions taken by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) members during a group photograph.

Responding to media queries regarding the speculation, Shanmugam stated that the appointments within the PAP would be decided by the CEC.

Advertisement

He said that, in his view, the appointments “must reflect the future and not the transition”.

As for the veracity of the speculation, he said “quite a bit” of it “may be off the mark”.

Here’s what he said in full:

“I can understand the speculation based on the photograph at the party conference and my relative seniority. But these assessments are based on a snapshot, of a point in time, rather than a deep understanding of how the PAP operates and how transition works. “I have said on Sunday, in response to a question as to whether I will be one of the ASGs, that these matters have to be decided by the CEC, but that my own view is that the appointments must reflect the future and not the transition. “So quite a bit of the breathless speculation may be off the mark.”

Advertisement

Top image adapted from PAP’s Facebook page