fbpx

Back
﻿

Johor princess who lost brother to cancer pays Under One Roof actor Zaibo a visit

She grew up watching the actor and was moved by his recent plight.

Belmont Lay | November 12, 2018 @ 06:19 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Johor Princess Aminah Binti Sultan Ibrahim paid veteran actor and comedian Zaibo a visit on Nov. 12 at his residence in Rengit, Batu Pahat.

Zaibo, 62, whose real name is Zainal Ariffin Abd Hamid, has been battling cancer, where he was recently diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer and had been seeking public donations.

Former Under One Roof actor, Zaibo, diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer

The princess “was moved” after reading about his plight in the news and decided to personally visit and encourage him in his struggle against his ailment, the Facebook post about the visit by the Johor royalty said.

Princess’ late brother a cancer sufferer

The post said that Aminah’s late brother, Almarhum Tunku Jalil Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, was also a cancer victim, who lost his battle with the ailment in December 2015.

Zaibo is best known for portraying mee rebus seller, Yusof, in the 1990s Singapore sitcom Under One Roof, which first aired in 1995. He stopped acting two years ago.

He had also starred in the Malaysian sitcom Spanar Jaya from 1999 to 2005, as well as films in the last eight years.

He had a bit role in the 1999 Hollywood movie Anna and the King.

Aminah was quoted in the post as saying to Zaibo: “I used to watch Under One Roof growing up. I told my husband how funny you were and showed him videos of you.”

Photos of visit

The royal visit showed the visitors praying with the actor, as well as sharing light-hearted and emotional moments together.

The princess also presented Zaibo with a fruit basket and a goody bag.

The princess was accompanied by her husband, Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, as well as representatives from The Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

American HIV leaker claims he was gang raped in prison, S'pore police calls him 'pathological liar'

He further alleged that the gang-rape was also how he contracted HIV.

February 13, 09:05 pm

Singapore Art Museum buildings to undergo renovation soon, but not before an epic party

Party at SAM on Feb. 16 to 17, 2019.

February 13, 08:03 pm

Tampines Ave 7 accident video shows prime mover making discretionary right turn into Go-Ahead bus' way

Right turns are dangerous.

February 13, 06:13 pm

Top 5 affordable eateries in S'pore to eat at alone on Valentine's Day 2019

These are semi-serious recommendations.

February 13, 06:00 pm

Manchester United coming to S'pore for International Champions Cup in late July

Their last visit was almost 20 years ago.

February 13, 05:46 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close