Johor princess who lost brother to cancer pays Under One Roof actor Zaibo a visit

Johor Princess Aminah Binti Sultan Ibrahim paid veteran actor and comedian Zaibo a visit on Nov. 12 at his residence in Rengit, Batu Pahat.

Zaibo, 62, whose real name is Zainal Ariffin Abd Hamid, has been battling cancer, where he was recently diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer and had been seeking public donations.

The princess “was moved” after reading about his plight in the news and decided to personally visit and encourage him in his struggle against his ailment, the Facebook post about the visit by the Johor royalty said.

Princess’ late brother a cancer sufferer

The post said that Aminah’s late brother, Almarhum Tunku Jalil Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, was also a cancer victim, who lost his battle with the ailment in December 2015.

Zaibo is best known for portraying mee rebus seller, Yusof, in the 1990s Singapore sitcom Under One Roof, which first aired in 1995. He stopped acting two years ago.

He had also starred in the Malaysian sitcom Spanar Jaya from 1999 to 2005, as well as films in the last eight years.

He had a bit role in the 1999 Hollywood movie Anna and the King.

Aminah was quoted in the post as saying to Zaibo: “I used to watch Under One Roof growing up. I told my husband how funny you were and showed him videos of you.”

Photos of visit

The royal visit showed the visitors praying with the actor, as well as sharing light-hearted and emotional moments together.

The princess also presented Zaibo with a fruit basket and a goody bag.

The princess was accompanied by her husband, Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, as well as representatives from The Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation.