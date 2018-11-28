fbpx

Man knocked out along Dickson Road after slabs of Wanderlust Hotel building facade fell on him

There are existing regulations on the maintenance of building facades.

Tanya Ong | November 28, 2018 @ 11:01 am

A man was seen on video lying on the ground injured along Dickson Road on Nov. 28.

Injured by falling wall debris

In a series of three videos uploaded to Facebook by a person named Lee Hwa, a portion of the building’s facade can be seen strewn on the ground as it appeared to have fallen onto the man and injuring him.

The incident occurred at 2 Dickson Road, outside Wanderlust Hotel.

Screengrab from video.

The man appeared disoriented as he laid on his back.

An ambulance was called and the man was sent to the hospital.

From the video, debris from the building facade can be seen along the pavement:

Screengrab from video.
Screengrab from video.

This is the portion of the building that allegedly fell off:

Adapted from screengrab of Google Streetview.

Mothership has reached out to Wanderlust Hotel for comment on the matter, and will update the story as soon as we hear back from them.

This is Lee’s Facebook post:

Regulations on building facades

According to a Channel NewsAsia report earlier this year in March, regular checks on the facade of buildings above 20 years old and taller than 13m (about three storeys) were introduced.

The checks are to allow for the detection of facade deterioration, and to facilitate repairs accordingly.

This requirement comes on top of the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) existing inspections, which looks at the structural design of facades such as curtain wall and external cladding under the Building Control Act, as well as the maintenance of building exteriors under the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act.

Top photo composite image from video screengrabs

 

