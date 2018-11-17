Indonesian siblings cared for by caregiver for 24 years. They sponsor her Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca.

Here is a story about gratitude that has been making the rounds on Indonesian social media.

To show their gratitude, a pair of Indonesian siblings used the income from their first jobs to finance the pilgrimage of their caregiver of 24 years.

On Nov. 11, an Indonesian Facebook user, Wine Fallensky, put up a post of himself and his sister sending off their caregiver, Sus Yati (Sus is an affectionate Indonesian term for caregiver), to Mecca for Umrah — the minor pilgrimage for Muslims that takes place outside of Ramadan.

Fallensky, which is a pseudonym, explained in his post that he and his sister used the income they earned from their first jobs to pay for the pilgrimage as their way of saying thank you to Yati for taking care of them for the past 24 years.

A dedicated caregiver getting on in years

He added that in the 24 years Yati worked for his family, he “never even heard a complaint coming out of her mouth”.

Yati has, however, indicated that she wanted to retire several times as she is getting old.

But she has been unable to do so as she still has to remit money to her descendants due to the large size of her family.

Fallensky also highlighted that even though Yati is a deeply religious person who has been dreaming about going on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, her savings are always used for family needs.

Health problems, such as obesity, gout, cholesterol and a slowing metabolism, have begun to set in, on top of her advanced age, which has hampered her activities.

Choosing the best package for her

The sibling’s parents gave the plan to send Yati to Mecca their blessings.

Yati initially thought Fallensky was joking when he first told her about the plan.

But she eventually realised he was serious after a week of being asked the same question everyday.

When Yati finally asked if Fallensky really wanted her to go on Umrah, he replied:

“Yes, just search for good travel package, so you won’t be tricked. If possible, ask those you know. Look for a good one, which is not located so far so you won’t get tired there.”

Yati subsequently returned with a brochure containing multiple Umrah promotional packages.

When Yati was asked which package she wanted, Yati replied that she was good with anything as long as she was able to go.

In response, Fallensky got what he calls “the MOST COMPLETE” package with plenty of locations and a hotel not too far from the pilgrimage sites so that Yati would not get too tired.

This elicited an unforgettable emotional reaction from Yati who hugged Fallensky with tears in her eyes and said:

“I pray that your family receives many blessings. When I reach there I will pray for you.”

His “adoptive grandmother”

Fallensky added that one of the obstacles they had to overcome involved acquiring a passport for Yati, as her birth certificate had been devoured by termites.

This was largely because Yati had never thought that she would need to use the documents one day.

Fallensky wrote:

“Never underestimate a profession. If done sincerely, sincerely, faithfully, it will definitely bring happiness and blessing. Friends can also bring happiness and become a blessing for the people around you. Begin with the small things. Time, attention and sincere affection are invaluable assets which cannot be bought with money. Remember… The loyal person is rare. Hopefully this will inspire and encourage my friends to do good without seeking social status…”

He concluded his post by calling Yati his “adoptive grandmother”.

On Nov. 15, Fallensky put up a follow-up post showing Yati in Saudi Arabia, noting to his delight that she was looking fine in sunglasses.

You can see Wine Fallensky’s posts in full here:

