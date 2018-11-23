Indonesian domestic helper punches baby, causes her death, gets 7 years’ jail

Maryani Usman Utar, 25, was sentenced to seven years’ jail for causing the death of one-year-old Richelle Teo Yan Jia after punching the baby in the neck on Mother’s Day in 2016.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the Indonesian domestic helper had pleaded guilty to one of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident

On May 8, 2016, it was past midnight when Maryani heard a “thud” just as she was about to fall asleep.

She saw that Richelle, whom she sleeps on the same bed with, face down on the floor crying.

She took 30 minutes to coax Richelle to sleep, but at 2am, the baby woke up crying again.

Maryani fed Richelle milk, and the latter vomited on her.

Richelle then cried and Maryani patted Richelle “for what felt like a very long time” but the cries grew louder.

Feeling angry and sleepy, Maryani punched Richelle on the left side of her neck “with all her strength, in order to stop Richelle from crying and to vent her anger over her situation and the anger she felt towards Richelle’s mother Mrs Teo”, reported CNA.

Richelle cried louder after being hit, Maryani then gripped the back of Richelle’s neck “with all her strength for approximately half an hour, while simultaneously pressing her right fist against the side of Richelle’s neck”.

Maryani only released her grip when Richelle closed her eyes and stopped crying.

CNA reported that Maryani then placed Richelle back in bed, washed Richelle’s clothes, and went back to sleep without checking on Richelle’s condition.

Dead

Maryani then left the house at 7.50am for her day off to meet her family members.

Richelle’s father, Teo Kok Eng, checked on Richelle at 9am which was her normal morning feed time.

Teo had found that Richelle’s “face was darkened, and that her left arm and leg were darker than her right limbs”, according to CNA.

Richelle was cold to the touch and she was not breathing. Teo contacted the police and got their neighbours to take Richelle to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10am.

Maryani was arrested at 1pm on the same day.

Wakes at 6am, sleeps at midnight daily

The Straits Times noted that Maryani was a divorcee from a humble background in West Java, and had worked for the Teo family since January 2015.

According to CNA, Maryani’s lawyer, Mohamed Muzammil Mohamed, said that when she first started work for the Teos, she took care of Richelle’s three-year-old brother, and later on, Richelle, when she was born.

She also had household chores to do.

Her day starts at 6am and she heads to bed midnight. She had to prepare milk and feed Richelle between 2am to 3am.

Maryani was not allowed to have a mobile phone. When she got one for herself it was confiscated.

In the year and a half she was working for the Teos, she was allowed to call home on a landline six times.

Mohamed said Mrs Teo was rude to her and she felt “under close scrutiny of Mrs Teo if she made any mistakes”.

CNA reported that a psychiatric report from IMH found that Maryani was “suffering from depressive disorder of at least moderate intensity in the weeks and months leading up to the incident”.

According to the ST, Maryani had asked her employment agency for a transfer three months after starting work for the Teos, she asked a few times but was turned down. Mrs Teo had also convinced her to stay.

Arguing that Maryani “was driven by anger, frustration and fatigue when she assaulted Richelle”, her lawyer said her actions were not pre-meditated.

Prosecution called attack “vicious and sustained”

The prosecution said the attack was “vicious and sustained” and was “clearly disproportionate”. Deputy public prosecutor Kelly Ho said Maryani did not stop even when Richelle had stopped crying.

Ho also said that babies normally cry, and the attack was “wholly unprovoked”.

Ho also said, that the Teos never ill-treated Maryani and gave her sufficient food. Ho added that Maryani had “in fact threatend to leave on a few occasions, but chose of her own volition to stay on”.

ST reported that Justice Hoo Sheau Peng, in handing the 7-year sentence, said the law needs to protect vulnerable children from violent caregivers and that the sentence should serve as a deterrence to others.



Netizens point out the pitfalls of overworking domestic help

While many comments on this incident were visceral, attacking Maryani or the Teos, several noteworthy comments highlighted the situation that led to the tragedy:

Top image from Raw Pixel

