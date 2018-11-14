Real chicken allegedly denied entry to KFC Waterway Point after being mistaken for a dog

A chicken has allegedly been denied entry into KFC at Waterway Point, with the branch manager reportedly citing reason the reason that “muslims would be offended”.

This is the chicken in question:

This prompted its owner, Shannon Lim, to write a Facebook post, shared on November 14, 2018.

Chicken left outside

According to Lim, the KFC manager was adamant that Lim’s chicken was a dog and allowing it into KFC would be offensive.

Even though Lim tried to explain to the manager that the chicken was not a dog, he could not get through to her.

He eventually complied left the chicken outside of the fast food restaurant in its carrier.

Subsequently, according to Lim, a “nice Malay family” and himself “got to watch a group of Chinese, Malay and Indian kids try to steal the chicken and/or take selfies with it”.

Lim appeared to be more tickled than upset by the incident.

And if Lim sounds familiar to you, he was the Pulau Ubin farmer who lost his big black cock:

Dogs and Islam

According to MUIS, it is a myth that Muslims are not allowed to touch dogs.

Although traditionally regarded as a “major impurity”, Muslims are not actually prohibited from coming into contact with canines.

However, should they touch any part of a dog that is wet (e.g. nose, saliva, excrement), they are advised to wash their hands once with soil and water, and another six times with clean water.

This method is referred to as sertu.

Original post:

Top image from Shannon Lim/Facebook