Halal authentic Lanzhou beef noodles available in Tiong Bahru Plaza from S$7.50

A new eatery called Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles in Tiong Bahru Plaza now serves authentic Lanzhou beef noodles.

Better known as Lanzhou la mian, it is a type of hand-pulled noodle hailing from Lanzhou city in China’s Gansu province.

Advertisement

Variety of noodles

Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles sells a variety of dishes like its signature beef noodles (S$8.90++):

Each bowl comes with a generous serving of hand-pulled noodles, slices of boiled daikon and beef, and is garnished with a dollop of chilli oil as well as a mix of coriander and spring onions in hot beef bone broth.

Advertisement

If you’re not a fan of beef, they also have chicken fillet noodles (S$7.50++):

This is served dry with a portion of vegetables, chicken fillet and, of course, the la mian.

Advertisement

But if you’re up for something unique, Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles also serves a sauerkraut beef noodles (S$9.90++), which is the signature beef noodle with the addition of Chinese pickled vegetables.

Advertisement

Additional S$4 for full meal

There are eight kinds of noodles to choose from:

And for an additional S$4, you can upgrade your beef noodles into a set that includes a braised egg, a side dish and a drink.

Advertisement

This is what a set meal looks like:

Bonus: also uses halal ingredients

And for our Muslim friends, you’re in luck.

Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles uses only halal ingredients and are in the midst of applying for halal certification.

Where to get it: 302 Tiong Bahru Rd, #02-107/187 Singapore 168732

When it’s open: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Advertisement

Top image via Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles 舌尖尖兰州牛肉面’s Facebook page