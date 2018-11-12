fbpx

M’sian lady recounts husband’s ghostly experiences while driving for Grab & Uber

Even ghosts need to get around.

Sulaiman Daud | November 12, 2018 @ 12:33 pm

Halloween may be over, but this spooky story from Malaysia will still give you goosebumps.

A Twitter user, Naddo, posted a series of Tweets on Nov. 10 about her husband’s supernatural experience while working as a private hire driver for Grab.

You can see the first Tweet below:

Money replaced by leaves

Her husband texted her a picture of the “fare” he received from a passenger.

Instead of receiving RM8 (S$2.64), he found eight dead leaves in his wallet.

Pic from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

According to Naddo’s husband, his passenger seemed “strange”.

She laughed to herself, even when the car ran over a few potholes.

Naddo said if it was just some mischief, then it was fine, but if the customer really wasn’t human, then it was really scary.

Screen shot from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

Not a prank

She clarified that her husband dropped off his passenger at around 7:10pm, and that he was sure he received real money for the fare.

But when her husband opened his wallet a couple of minutes later to transfer the money into another pouch, he discovered the dead leaves.

Screen shot from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

She added that when he texted her about the incident, she didn’t realise something strange had happened.

She thought her husband was playing a prank, stuffing leaves in his wallet to make it look thicker.

Whose account was it?

But the scariest part? Grab called her husband to let him know about the passenger’s account.

They mentioned that the account had no record of any problems or complaints — but it belonged to a man, not a woman.

Screen shot from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

Naddo’s husband said he wanted to let the matter rest, as he believed it was a test from God and he did not want to ask for a refund.

Ghost Granny

Incredibly, this wasn’t the only creepy encounter Naddo’s husband experienced as a private hire driver.

He might have encountered another ghost, but while he was driving for Uber, not Grab.

She recounted how her husband once picked up a passenger who looked like an old grandmother.

However, as they drew near to a Chinese cemetery, his GPS told him to take a left turn into the cemetery.

Screen shot from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

After some Twitter users asked her about that encounter, she elaborated further.

Her husband did not turn into the cemetery, but asked the granny if he should continue further.

She said yes, but the GPS rerouted and led her husband to a wide-open patch of land next to the cemetery.

Screen shot from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

But when he turned around in his seat to let her know he had arrived at her destination, the granny was gone.

He did not hear the door open, or anyone get out of the car.

Screen shot from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

But the best part about that encounter?

The Ghost Granny had paid for her ride with an Uber promo — so her husband did not lose out on the fare after all.

Screen shot from @nadnarcotic’s Twitter.

Maybe some ghosts are just more considerate than others.

Top image adapted from @Nadnarcotic’s Twitter page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

