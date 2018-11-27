World sceptical as scientists in China claim to have created first gene-edited human babies

A Chinese research team has claimed to have created the very first genetically modified human beings — a pair of twin girls.

New humans who can resist HIV infection

The research was first detailed by MIT’s Technology Review and linked to Chinese medical documents in the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry led by He Jiankui, a researcher based in Shenzhen’s Southern University of Science and Technology.

Trials are currently being run to alter the gene CCR5, the documents suggest.

HIV immunity

To do so, the team have used the immensely powerful molecular scissors known as CRISPR/Cas9.

By using CRISPR to genetically alter CCR5, the researchers hoped to make the girls immune to HIV throughout their lives.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) — the causative agent of AIDS — utilises the gene CCR5 when infecting humans.

At this stage, such molecular scissors are an emerging technology that can precisely “cut and paste” genes.

If perfected, it allows for sections of DNA to be removed and replaced almost at will.

He said his goal was to try to bestow a trait that few people naturally have: An ability to resist possible future infection with HIV.

Video announcement

The revelation of this research was widely reported as having been made in Hong Kong on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

He uploaded a video to his lab’s YouTube channel.

It detailed the supposedly monumental breakthrough in gene editing, claiming the twin girls “came into this world as healthy as any other babies” and that the gene editing had worked safely but by only editing the CCR5 gene.

The claim so far is that the research team has genetically altered the embryos of seven couples, with just the one resulting in pregnancy so far.

But this kind of gene editing is banned in most countries as the technology is still experimental and DNA changes can pass to future generations, potentially with unforeseen side-effects.

It is also regarded as tantamount to human experimentation.

Scepticism

The research has been viewed with scepticism internationally as it also brings up grave ethical concerns.

It has yet to be independently verified and has not yet been published in a journal.

The implication is that this simply makes He’s video an exercise in marketing the breakthrough than having his work scrutinised and peer-reviewed.

He was interviewed by the Associated Press following MIT’s Technology Review, but would not reveal details about the parents or the children.

He only provided details about the process that involves taking sperm and an egg from the parents, creating the embryo with in vitro fertilization (IVF), before using CRISPR to edit the CCR5 gene.

That embryo then developed in the mother, code-named “Grace”, before twins “Lulu and Nana” were born.

Criticism

Some scientists were astounded to hear of the claim and strongly condemned it.

Kiran Musunuru, a University of Pennsylvania gene-editing expert, called the project “unconscionable… an experiment on human beings that is not morally or ethically defensible”.

There are questions about the way He said he proceeded.

He only gave official notice of his work on Nov. 8, long after he said he started it.

It is also unclear whether participants fully understood the purpose and potential risks and benefits.

For example, consent forms called the project an AIDS vaccine development programme.

He said he personally made the goals clear and told participants that embryo gene editing had never been tried before and carried risks.

He said he also would provide insurance coverage for any children conceived through the project and plans medical follow-up until the children are 18 and longer, if they agree once they are adults.

Defence

He said he chose embryo gene editing for HIV because these infections are a major problem in China.

All of the men in the project had HIV and all of the women did not.

But the gene editing was not aimed at preventing the small risk of transmission, he said.

The fathers had their infections deeply suppressed by standard HIV medicines.

The appeal was to offer couples affected by HIV a chance to have a child that might be protected from a similar fate.

Chinese scientists made similar claims before

Chinese scientists have been denounced for their work in human genome editing before.

In 2015, researchers in Guangzhou reported they had mostly successfully edited embryos.