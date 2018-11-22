Writer calls wedding photographers a “good waste of money”, advises couples to ask for free services

Plenty of examples can be found on the internet why paying in exposure is a bad idea:

Not pretty.

Advertisement

“Win-win situation”

However, according to a 2013 piece titled “How to have a free wedding” on festive guide website Holidappy, exposure is apparently an appropriate means of payment for wedding photographers.

Calling the professionals a “good waste of money”, the author advises couples to approach a self-employed photographer to cover their wedding, where the latter can then use it as a “platform to advertise their business”.

The same writer added that it’s a “win-win situation”.

Advertisement

Here is the paragraph in question:

Tip #5. Have A Free Photographer A professional photographer can easily cost you around $800 – $3,000. Now that is a waste of good money. As photographers run their own business, you may want to approach them and strike a bargain: cover your wedding and they can use it as a platform to advertise their business. That is a win-win situation there. If that does not work out, try to look for a budding photographer in your family or perhaps, that friend of yours who is brilliant when it comes to taking photos… Exploit these talents lah! You will be more comfortable and confident striking pose upon pose when you know the person behind the camera. No fees at all. Before the big day, try out different angles and lighting and explain it to your friend/relative how you want some of your shots to look like. This gives them the idea of what photos you are aiming for.

Other tips in the article include how to get a free venue, a free deejay, free wedding dress, and so on.

Advertisement

Outrage from readers

Although the article was written in 2013, it has recently been attracting outrage again.

Readers were disgusted by the “tip” and called it an insult to the professionals, who have spent much time and money honing their craft.

Exposure means nothing when the customer isn’t Justin Bieber or Haley Baldwin, another commenter added.

Advertisement

And this winning analogy:

A Singaporean man shared the same tip on Facebook, where he voiced out similar frustrations about the creative industry being stifled by content like this:

Advertisement

Why you should pay in real money, explained

One wedding photographer, however, took the time to explain why asking for free services is a terrible idea.

Advertisement

Well articulated.

Advertisement

Top image from Emma Frances Logan/Unsplash

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨

Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆

Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧

Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕

Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃

Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!