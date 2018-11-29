Free, free-flow beer at Timbre+ on Nov. 30, 2018, 7.30pm – 8.15pm

If you like 1) free stuff, and 2) beer, you’re in luck.

Shopback, a cashback reward programme in Singapore is giving away beer on November 30, 2018, with minimal terms and conditions.

This is part of their programme called “Free Flow Forty Five”, a new series which promises free flow drinks/food for 45 minutes.

Advertisement

The types of beer available:

Strongbow Cider Medium Strongbow Cider Dry Strongbow Cider Elderflower Strongbow Cider Gold Strongbow Cider Dark fruit little creatures pale ale little creatures bright ale San Miguel light Tennents stout Hite Rittmayer Hallerndorfer Landbier Hell (Lager ) Rittmayer Hallerndorfer Kellerbier(Amber Ale ) Tok Gong IPA

Advertisement

Aiming to give out 1 bottle every 5 seconds

In case you’re wondering if they have enough beer to go round, ShopBack posted a Facebook update assuring the public that they have three dispensing points.

They also intend to give out one bottle every five seconds.

That’s 12 bottles every minute, or 540 bottles in 45 minutes.

Advertisement

The first 100 to register at Timbre+ with this flyer below will get to redeem a set of chicken wings:

There’s also a giveaway at the end of the event, where you might be able to win a Nintendo Switch:

Advertisement

The catch

If you want to enjoy free beer, you need to download the ShopBack app, link your card and activate a Timbre+ outlet (presumably at the venue):

Seems like a certain amount of trouble, but eh, free beer.

Advertisement

Event details

Venue: Timbre+ (73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, JTC Launchpad, Singapore 139957)

Time: 7.30pm – 8.15pm (registration at 6.30pm)

Date: November 30 (Friday)

To register, head over to ShopBack’s event page and click “Going”.

Happy drinking!

Advertisement

Top image via ShopBack.

[Edit: A previous version of this article stated the incorrect time of event.]