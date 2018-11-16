fbpx

S’porean father & son, 12, cycled over 750km across Korea in 12 days as epic post-PSLE trip

Can't do this in Singapore for sure.

Tanya Ong | November 16, 2018 @ 06:04 pm

A Singaporean man and his son recently bonded over an epic cycling trip in South Korea.

According to a Facebook post in the Love Cycling SG Facebook group by Ivan Liew, he and his son rode over 750km in total.

Crazy cycling trip

Liew said that he and his 12-year-old son, Ethan, rode over 750km from Incheon to Busan over a period of 12 days.

They completed the cross-country cycling route in October, travelling from Incheon to Seoul, Andong, and then finally, Busan.

Liew described it as “an epic post-PSLE trip” for Ethan, and said it was a “a super CCA, not with his school, but with Dad”.

Here are some photos from their trip:

Photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post.
Photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post.
Photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post.

During the trip, they had to climb challenging hills and even camp in 5°C weather.

Photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post.
Photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post.
Photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post.

Special trip with son

At the end of the tour, they received a certificate and medal for having completed the cycling route.

Photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post.

Liew reflected on the trip in a blog entry on Oct. 23:

“I am not too much into medals myself but I definitely got one for myself to be a matching pair with Ethan and remember our time together.

I am super grateful and pleased that things worked out despite the inevitable challenges that no amount of planning can eradicate.”

He also described it a “special coming of age trip” for his son, and hopes for future trips together.

You can also read about the entire trip here in their blog.

This is Liew’s Facebook post:

Cool.

Top photo via Ivan Liew’s Facebook post

