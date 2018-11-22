Eevee Tamagotchi confirmed, to be released in Japan on Jan. 26, 2019

The dream collaboration between Pokemon and Tamagotchi has been confirmed.

In case you missed it, here’s the rumour that was circulating:

Now, more information has been revealed about the upcoming product.

This first Pokemon Tamagotchi

Eevee Tamagotchi is set to be released on Jan. 26, 2019, and it will be the first Pokemon Tamagotchi.

There will be two versions of the Eevee Tamagotchi, with either a brown and pink coloured shell.

The brown version is named “Daisuki Eevee”, while the pink one is called “Colourful Friends”.

Appearance aside, both versions share the same features.

Here are more photos of them:

You can feed and play with your Eevee, who able to express certain emotions.

Kawaii.

Eeveelution

On the Tamagotchi, you can raise your Eevee to Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon of Generation 1, Espeon and Umbreon of Generation 2, Leafeon and Glaceon of Generation 4, as well as Sylveon of Generation 6.

This makes eight possible evolutions.

Each pet will cost you 2,300 yen, which is about SGD $27.

Unfortunately, the release is only in Japan for now, and there is no news of sale in Singapore yet (although we imagine AirFrov might come in useful).

Top photo collage from images by PokéJungle and Project_Eevee