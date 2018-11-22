fbpx

Eevee Tamagotchi confirmed, to be released in Japan on Jan. 26, 2019

Two best parts of childhood.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 22, 2018 @ 04:51 pm

The dream collaboration between Pokemon and Tamagotchi has been confirmed.

In case you missed it, here’s the rumour that was circulating:

Rumoured Pokemon & Tamagotchi collaboration is every 90s kid’s wet dream

Now, more information has been revealed about the upcoming product.

This first Pokemon Tamagotchi

Eevee Tamagotchi is set to be released on Jan. 26, 2019, and it will be the first Pokemon Tamagotchi.

There will be two versions of the Eevee Tamagotchi, with either a brown and pink coloured shell.

The brown version is named “Daisuki Eevee”, while the pink one is called “Colourful Friends”.

Appearance aside, both versions share the same features.

Here are more photos of them:

Photo from Twitter @SunyshoreStore
Photo from Twitter @PokéJungle
Photo from Twitter @Project_Eevee
Photo from Twitter @Project_Eevee

You can feed and play with your Eevee, who able to express certain emotions.

Screenshot from Tamagotchi website

Kawaii.

Eeveelution

On the Tamagotchi, you can raise your Eevee to Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon of Generation 1, Espeon and Umbreon of Generation 2, Leafeon and Glaceon of Generation 4, as well as Sylveon of Generation 6.

This makes eight possible evolutions.

Screenshot from Tamagotchi website

Each pet will cost you 2,300 yen, which is about SGD $27.

Unfortunately, the release is only in Japan for now, and there is no news of sale in Singapore yet (although we imagine AirFrov might come in useful).

Top photo collage from images by PokéJungle and Project_Eevee

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

