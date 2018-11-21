Suspected drug traffickers hid drugs behind flower pots & pipes at Marsiling lift landing & carpark

Depending on how you look at it, the hiding locations for drugs can either be seen as masterful strokes of genius or laughably bad.

On Nov. 21, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) announced that it had seized over S$305,000 worth of drugs in an operation that was conducted in the evening of Nov. 20, at Marsiling and Woodlands Checkpoint.

Advertisement

In total, three drug offenders were arrested with a whole haul of a variety of types of drugs, including:

2.94kg of heroin (enough to feed 1,400 abusers for a week)

3.53kg of cannabis (enough to feed 500 abusers for a week)

520g of “Ice”

87 Ecstasy tablets, and

642 Erimin-5 tablets.

How the arrests unfolded

The CNB said officers were deployed to Marsiling Lane on Nov. 20 to observe two suspected drug traffickers.

The first suspect, a 27-year-old Singaporean male, was initially spotted leaving his home in Marsiling Lane, on the 11th floor, with a white plastic bag.

He went down to the sixth floor and returned to his unit empty-handed.

The CNB officers then spotted the second suspect, a 30-year-old Singaporean male, loitering at the sixth floor as well.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the second suspect went to the ground floor, where he was ambushed and arrested by CNB officers.

Upon inspection, the white plastic bag was found to contain 12 black bundles of cannabis that weighed 1.31kg in total.

In the meantime, a second party of CNB officers went to the first suspect’s unit, arresting him and raiding it.

There, they recovered an estimated 2.94kg of heroin, 520g of ‘Ice’, 142 Erimin-5 tablets, 87 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 17g of cannabis.

The first suspect then informed CNB that more drugs had been hidden in the vicinity of the seventh-floor lift landing.

Advertisement

An interesting choice of hiding places

He led them there, and they found another 500 Erimin-5 tablets hidden in a black bundle, in a red plastic bag stashed behind several stacked flower pots.

Here’s a photo of it:

3rd suspect arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint

CNB officers then arrested a 42-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist at Woodlands Checkpoint, suspected to be involved in the drug activities of the first suspect.

They found some 1.97kg of cannabis hidden in his motorcycle, wrapped in black bundles.

Advertisement

The third suspect also revealed that he had hidden drugs in the vicinity of a multi-storey carpark at Marsiling Drive.

There, the CNB officers found an additional 234g of cannabis hidden behind a pipe.

The police are currently investigating the drug activities of all three suspects.

Advertisement

Top image collage from CNB