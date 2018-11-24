If you happen to want to remove all the hair on your body, you’re in luck

Datsumo Labo — the Japanese company that removed all of Internet person Xiaxue’s body hair — is having a special promotion now.

How special is special?

Called the Black Friday + White X’mas Promo, you will get 50% OFF for Super Hair Removal packages above S$2,200.

For example:

Any 7 areas 12 sessions worth S$2,376 will cost just S$1,188

All 22 areas 6 sessions worth S$2,988 will cost just S$1,494

Here are the areas:

Yes, that’s more than $1000 in discounts & savings, and 1 area only costs you as low as $11.31.

Also, it’s special because Datsumo Labo’s secret sauce not only removes hair, but also whitens and moisturizes your skin at the same time.

What is Super Hair Removal?

You’ve probably heard of IPL or Intense Pulsed Light but that’s so 20th century.

Super Hair Removal is the newer technology and here’s what you need to know:

IPL vs SHR: What you need to know IPL: Shots

SHR: Sweeps

IPL is done in shots, and some hair removal studios actually charge per shot. But glasses are not involved. Instead, what this means is that the IPL machine is positioned in one place before the laser is “shot” in individual pulses with high heat. This is why IPL is also called the “stamp” method.

SHR on the other hand, is done in continuous sweeps, which helps to reduce the amount of heat that builds up in any particular area. IPL: Multiple wavelengths

SHR: Tailored wavelengths

IPL uses as many as hundreds of wavelengths in each pulse of light, many of which end up being absorbed by the skin, being converted to heat (and an unpleasant, warm sensation) which does not help to reduce hair growth.

SHR, on the other hand, uses only the wavelengths which are tailored for the best results. IPL: Tends to be cheaper

SHR: Tends to be more expensive

It’s widely known that SHR tends to be more expensive – after all, it’s newer, and more effective, for the same number of treatments. IPL: Works best on lighter skin tones and darker hair

SHR: Works on a range of skin tones, from light to medium-dark

IPL is not advised for people who have darker skin because melanin in the skin can end up absorbing too much of the light pulses, causing damage, discomfort, and sometimes, even third-degree burns.

Because SHR, on the other hand, targets specific wavelengths, it can be effective even for those with medium-dark skin. However, both IPL and SHR are not advised for those whose skin is especially sensitive due to medication, hormonal fluctuations (eg. those caused by pregnancy or menstruation), or sun-tanning.

TL;DR: IPL is cheaper, but can be more damaging (especially to darker skin tones) and not as “painless” as SHR.

This sponsored post makes this writer enjoy his hairless existence.