Want an express MRT train from Jurong to Changi by 2030? Govt says not worth it.

Only a small portion of CRL users will experience significant time savings.

Joshua Lee | November 20, 2018 @ 12:17 pm

The Cross Island Line (CRL) is a rail line that will span the island when completed in 2030.

It is expected to provide a fast commute from East to West, linking up and easing the commuter load on other lines.

In 2014, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it would be studying the running of both normal and express services on the CRL.

Express services would skip certain stops so that the commute time will be shorter. This potential express service would run between Jurong East and Changi Airport.

No express service on CRL

Now, the Minister for Transport, Khaw Boon Wan, has announced that the CRL will not have express services as only “less than 5 per cent of CRL users will see significant time savings”.

In his written reply to a Parliamentary question, Khaw added that the express service would need extra tunnels and land. Weighed against the limited benefit for commuters, the government did not pursue the option.

Express service on existing lines not feasible

Khaw also mentioned that express services for existing rail lines are not feasible as that would mean adding a separate set of tracks and signalling systems to current rail infrastructure.

“This will mean greater land take, pose operational complexities, and cost taxpayers and commuters significantly more,” said Khaw. According to the minister, building parallel tracks very close to existing live tracks would also pose “considerable operational risks”.

If express services were to be implemented on our existing tracks, non-express service trains will have to be held back at stations for express service trains to pass – which would have “significant adverse impact for commuters on the non-express services”

You can read Khaw’s full written reply here.

Top image via LTA.

 

