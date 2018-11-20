Online scammer claims to offer 4D winning numbers by performing cow-killing ritual

Continuing the narrative of people falling for scams online, the latest scam online involves 4D and alleged black magic.

Advertisement

This was reported in a November 18 Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) article.

How the scam works

The Chinese paper spoke to a Facebook user called Jai, who claimed that his friend was tricked by an Indonesian scammer who offered to produce 4D winning numbers by doing a ritual.

According to Jai, the scammers would contact victims via Facebook or private messages. They offered his friend the winning numbers for a “ceremony fee” of S$250.

Advertisement

After receiving the money, they delayed and further asked for another S$500, claiming that they could not perform the ritual. However, after receiving the extra S$500, they blocked Jai’s friend and did not contact him.

Mr Yang, another person that SMDN spoke to, said that he almost got scammed after receiving a message from them advertising their “ritual service”:

“I rejected their help, but they kept asking for S$500 and said they needed to kill a cow to do the ritual so that I can win a prize.”

Advertisement

According to Yang, their message had a photo of a winning ticket attached, although he thought that the image was doctored. In the end he rejected them, saying that such a good deal doesn’t exist in the world.

Widespread posts on Facebook

Such scam “services” can be found on Facebook easily. For example, we found that one user has been posting on various Facebook pages (like these below) seeking people who “want to win 4D numbers”:

The posts are accompanied by a photo of what seems to be a cow having its blood drained into a bowl (see image above).

Advertisement

There are also photos of a WhatsApp chat of 4D numbers provided by the scammer, tallied by what looks like an official 4D app page. It is likely that such images are manipulated.

A folk-customs specialist that SMDN spoke to advised the public not to trust such scams, adding that “you might go bankrupt even before you can get a windfall.”

Top images via Facebook.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨

Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆

Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧

Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕

Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃

Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!