Affected family of SAF training deaths compensated 2 to 4 times amount provided under national framework

Additional compensation may also be granted when the serviceman had "rendered service beyond the call of duty".

Tanya Ong | November 19, 2018 @ 07:21 pm

On Nov. 3, it was reported that a full-time national serviceman (NSF) has died after being involved in a vehicular accident.

This is not the first military personnel death this year.

And given the recent training accidents, Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Terence Ho submitted a Parliamentary Question, asking the Defence Minister if “the SAF deems the current assistance and compensation as sufficient to the affected family”.

The question was addressed in a written answer on Nov. 19.

SAF’s compensation framework

In response to Ho’s question, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen explained that Mindef’s compensation framework “tracks the amounts prescribed by the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA)”.

Recognising the risks that soldiers have to bear during military training, the compensation would also generally be higher than the amounts prescribed by WICA.

Ng stated:

“For deaths that result from military training or operations, the compensation amount is doubled that of WICA.”

Additional compensation may also be granted “if there are exceptional circumstances or when the serviceman had rendered service beyond the call of duty.”

The total compensation amount for incidents arising from training and operations are generally two to four times the amounts provided under the national compensation framework, Ng added.

However, the exact compensation amount is not specified, and is subject to assessments.

Grants and welfare provisions

According to Ng, the SAF also provides welfare support through grants disbursed from the SAF Benevolent Fund.

These grants help to meet the immediate needs of the families of servicemen, and depending on their circumstances, provide financial assistance to them.

Mindef also provides servicemen with Group Term Life and Group Personal Accident insurance under the Mindef/SAF Group Insurance Core Scheme.

Ng clarified that the premiums for these insurance are paid by Mindef.

 

Top photo via Cyber Pioneer.

