Police investigating after boys seen in video throwing laundry rack off HDB block of flats
Kids did the same things in the past but did not put them on social media.
A group of boys seen in a video throwing a laundry rack off a block of flats has come to the attention of authorities.
The Singapore police said they are investigating the matter.
Instagram video shows group of S’pore youths throwing clothes rack down from HDB landing
The incident happened on Sunday night, Nov. 18, according to Channel NewsAsia.
Here is the video:
“Police confirm a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing,” the police said on Monday.
The video circulating online showed the group laughing as two of the boys lifted a laundry rack over the HDB block of flats railing, before throwing it over.
All of them then ran down the corridor.
Previous high-rise littering cases
In August, a 20-year-old was given 24 months’ probation after he threw a mahjong table down from the 13th floor of a block of flats.
Court documents said the man was “inspired” by the act of someone else throwing down items from the block of flats where he lived.
Over the years, Singapore has seen several cases of reckless high-rise littering and throwing of things in general:
