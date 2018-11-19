Police investigating after boys seen in video throwing laundry rack off HDB block of flats

A group of boys seen in a video throwing a laundry rack off a block of flats has come to the attention of authorities.

Advertisement

The Singapore police said they are investigating the matter.

The incident happened on Sunday night, Nov. 18, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Here is the video:

“Police confirm a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing,” the police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The video circulating online showed the group laughing as two of the boys lifted a laundry rack over the HDB block of flats railing, before throwing it over.

All of them then ran down the corridor.

Previous high-rise littering cases

In August, a 20-year-old was given 24 months’ probation after he threw a mahjong table down from the 13th floor of a block of flats.

Court documents said the man was “inspired” by the act of someone else throwing down items from the block of flats where he lived.

Over the years, Singapore has seen several cases of reckless high-rise littering and throwing of things in general: