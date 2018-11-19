fbpx

Police investigating after boys seen in video throwing laundry rack off HDB block of flats

Kids did the same things in the past but did not put them on social media.

Belmont Lay | November 19, 2018 @ 10:42 pm

A group of boys seen in a video throwing a laundry rack off a block of flats has come to the attention of authorities.

The Singapore police said they are investigating the matter.

Instagram video shows group of S’pore youths throwing clothes rack down from HDB landing

The incident happened on Sunday night, Nov. 18, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Here is the video:

“Police confirm a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing,” the police said on Monday.

The video circulating online showed the group laughing as two of the boys lifted a laundry rack over the HDB block of flats railing, before throwing it over.

All of them then ran down the corridor.

Previous high-rise littering cases

In August, a 20-year-old was given 24 months’ probation after he threw a mahjong table down from the 13th floor of a block of flats.

Court documents said the man was “inspired” by the act of someone else throwing down items from the block of flats where he lived.

Over the years, Singapore has seen several cases of reckless high-rise littering and throwing of things in general:

Man defiant after NEA surveillance camera allegedly caught him throwing lighted cigarette butt from bedroom window

Youth who threw ofo bike comes back for round 2, throws an oBike off Lorong Halus Bridge

Youth throws bolster off HDB corridor after being turned away by resident

Male, 19, arrested for throwing traffic cone down Tampines Block 856

SingPost postman fired for throwing away mail, company apologises to public

Man throws himself into stationary vehicle near Golden Mile Complex

oBike thrown into canal near Punggol: 4 teens arrested

HDB flat dweller throws contents of house down rubbish chute as it fits

