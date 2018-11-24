All civil servants in S’pore to receive at least 2.5 months’ bonus in 2018

Civil servants can rejoice each time the Singapore economy does well.

On Nov. 23, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced that all civil servants will get a full month Annual Variable Component (AVC) of their wages at the end of this year, paid out alongside their 13th-month bonus.

Note that the 13th-month bonus is referred to in the PSD’s statement as the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA) of one month. It can also be referred to as the Annual Wage Supplement.

This is alongside a mid-year AVC of 0.5 months and a one-off lump sum payment of S$300, that were both paid out in July 2018.

As such, the total bonus civil servants will receive will be 2.5 months.

This is a continuation of the AVC payout peak from the previous year, which saw civil servants receive a full year bonus of 2.5 months for the first time since 2013.

Prior to that in 2016, the AVC had been 0.95 months.

The PSD cited the forecast made by the Ministry of of Trade and Industry as the backdrop to the current AVC payout.

Economic growth rate of 2018 will be between 3 to 3.5 percent.

Given that the “labour market continued to improve in the first half of 2018”, whereby total employment grew, more job vacancies were made available and retrenchments declined, the PSD decided to pay a year-end AVC of one month in close consultation with the public sector unions.

Lower-wage civil servants to also get a payout

The PSD further added that 1,380 lower-wage civil servants, who are earning less than S$1,800 per month, will also receive a minimum year-end AVC of S$1,800, which is more than their monthly salary.

This comes on top of the one-off lump payment that was made in July 2018 to lower-wage civil servants, which was at a higher rate of S$500.

And that’s not even factoring in the performance bonuses yet.

Here’s the statement by PSD in full:

“The Ministry of Trade and Industry has forecasted that the economy will grow by 3.0% to 3.5% in 2018. The labour market continued to improve in the first half of 2018. Total employment grew, more job vacancies were available and retrenchments declined. Against this backdrop and in close consultation with the public sector unions, civil servants will be paid a year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 1 month. Lower-wage civil servants will get a minimum year-end AVC of $1,800. This signals the Government’s continued commitment to help lower-wage workers. Around 1,380 civil servants will benefit from the minimum AVC payment of $1,800. For example, an officer earning a monthly salary of $1,500 will get a year-end AVC of $1,800. This is $300 more than what he would get at 1 month of his monthly salary (which would have been $1,500). In July 2018, civil servants received a mid-year AVC of 0.5 months and a one-off lump sum payment of $300, with a higher lump sum of $500 for lower-wage civil servants in Grades IV and V of the Operations Support Scheme. Together with the mid-year AVC, civil servants will receive a full-year AVC of 1.5 months. All civil servants will also get the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA) of 1 month, to be paid in December together with the AVC.”

Top Image from Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore