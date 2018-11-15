fbpx

Man in China ends up with live peacock, pig & giant salamander after drunken Singles’ Day spree

Online shopping is wild.

Joshua Lee | November 15, 2018 @ 09:52 am

Singles’ Day (Nov. 11 or 11/11) is the marketer’s make-believe day for online shoppers to go click-happy because of gimmicky huge discounts.

Alibaba sets new Singles’ Day 24-hour record with more than US$30.8 billion in sales

Well, one Chinese man completely let loose during the recent Singles’ Day sale on Taobao and JD.com, two e-commerce platforms.

How crazy? Crazy enough to end up with a peacock, a pig, and a giant salamander — all purchased while he was drunk.

This story was shared by Weibo user Pu Zhe Xu, who wrote (in Mandarin):

“I’ve found Singles’ Day’s most absurd online shopper! This guy drank too much on Double 11 (Nov. 11) and woke up the next day only to find that he had bought himself a pig, a peacock, and a 1.5kg giant salamander hahahahahahahahaha”

He also shared the following images depicting online posts by the unfortunate buyer:

“In the early hours of the morning, I had a little too much to drink. I went onto Taobao and started shopping… All along I thought I had only bought two sets of clothes. When I went back to check if my orders had been delivered, I found out I also bought a live pig and a live peacock??!! It’s all Taobao’s fault! Another worry added.”

In the comment section, the buyer added:

“The pig was on half-price offer, so buying it is excusable. But there was no offer on the peacock yet I bought it! It only proves that I was really drunk.”

Here’s the peacock listing which reads: “Live blue peacock, live ornamental pet bird (guaranteed live nation-wide distribution/free delivery for bulk purchase)”.

It cost the buyer 420 yuan (S$83), including a 30 yuan (S$5.95) delivery fee.

Here’s the listing for the pig, which reads: “Super cute Thai micro-pig, pure breed pet, live cute pet, won’t grow any bigger…”.

It cost the buyer 278 yuan (S$55), with free delivery.

In another post, the buyer revealed that in his drunken stupor, he also acquired a giant salamander on JD.com, another Chinese e-commerce platform:

“I also bought a giant salamander on JD??????!!!!!???”

Here’s a detailed imaged of his giant salamander order. The listing reads: “Live wild giant salamander 1.4kg to 1.6kg (guaranteed to reach your home live)”.

It cost the buyer 288 yuan (S$57). Luckily the delivery was free.

Now, you might be wondering how this buyer was able to pay for all of these animals:

“I’m going to collapse.”

“The salamander was bought using JD.com’s Bai Tiao (a credit payment system).”

“The peacock was bought using Hua Bei (another credit payment system).”

“Poor bastard, LMAO”

Unfortunate story went viral

Pu Zhe Xu’s Weibo post went viral with more than 22,000 reposts, more than 18,000 likes, and more than 16,000 comments such as these:

“I laughed out loud in class and my teacher is staring daggers at me.”

“LMAO, this brother must be quite lonely.”

“HAHAHA, there’s a silver lining in this – this is the first time I hear that you can actually buy peacocks and pigs online.”

“Dammit, I’m dying from laughter hahaha”

“His dream must be to open a zoo right?”

Well, the story has a bit of a happy ending. It turned out that the buyer was able to return the pig and peacock.

Left with a giant salamander, he tried to get rid of it the only way he knew how:

The search bar reads: “How to cook a giant salamander”.

Top images via Weibo. 

