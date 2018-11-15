9 S’pore “shifus” featured in weekend photo exhibition about People’s Park Complex

Say what you wish about the touristy nature of the district, but Chinatown is still home to many unique traditional trades and skills that are difficult to find in the rest of Singapore.

Such elements give Chinatown its distinct vibe vis-a-vis the rest of Singapore, but there’s also the question of whether these can endure with time and redevelopment.

In many cases, the skills these elder Singaporeans have picked up and honed over decades serve niche interests, and so are challenging to pass on to younger people, who may not see as much potential in the trade.

There’s also the looming potential collective sale of People’s Park Complex and People’s Park Centre, which could well see many of these trades being displaced if they are successfully sold.

In view of this, a group of university students is chronicling some of the people who ply these disappearing trades at the old shopping centre.

Here are a few of them:

1. Lee Hwee Chin, 72, knife sharpener

Lee sharpens knives by hand.

And two years ago, we featured her here:

She first learned the skills of knife sharpening from her father more than 50 years ago and has been managing the shop on her own ever since his retirement in the 1980s.

Over time, her fingerprints were worn out by years of using them to check if the blade is sharp enough, so much so that currently, she is left with rough, calloused skin that cannot be used on fingerprint scanners.

Lee does not see her business being passed down to anyone as her daughter lives in Hong Kong and all her apprentices have left.

She observes that many students and newcomers are unable to handle the physical hardship of sharpening knives.

2. Phang Jee Nam, 81, porcelain collector

Phang is the President of the Collectors’ Association of Jingdezhen Porcelain.

He is also one of its founding members.

The association was established some 13 years ago by a group of avid collectors who wanted to promote the culture of collecting fine porcelain and continue fostering the relevance of such a traditional art.

And Phang himself has honed a keen eye in picking out the best details to suit a buyer’s taste — a skill that comes from over a decade of being an avid collector.

3. Lawrence Tan, 65, Tai Chi enthusiast

Tan spends at least two hours every day at the open space on the fourth floor of People’s Park Food Centre practicing Tai Chi, with his techniques having been honed over 30 years.

It has also helped Tan to maintain a positive outlook on life despite suffering from acute glaucoma, which has deteriorated the vision in his left eye to just 20 per cent.

But he says he refuses to allow his deteriorating eyesight to become an obstacle to his active lifestyle.

“Happiness is not from the outside, it’s more from the inner self, as I pursue my interests”.

4. Lim Bee Eng, 69, textile specialist

Lim runs the shop, Red Dot Textiles, together with her uncle on the second floor of People’s Park Food Centre.

Together, they form the second generation of the shop’s owners, with the first being Lim’s parents-in-law.

Lim has been in the textile industry for over 40 years, although she notes that the heydays of the industry have long since passed.

Lim states that her business could previously support her three children while they were growing up but now doubts its future.

Much of the textile’s industry’s decline, she observes, has largely been the result of the rise of online shopping.

Even so, the shop is still frequented by its regular customers who will stop by for a hearty chat, as they have done for years now.

Why are there attempts to put People’s Park Complex on sale?

People’s Park Complex has 49 years left out of its 99-year lease and there are multiple problems that come with maintaining a 40-year old property — from musty air conditioning to dismal toilet plumbing systems.

These incur additional costs for the owners, which they are likely to pass on to buyers.

And as a shop owner at the People’s Park Complex who was interviewed by The Straits Times added:

“Just like an ageing person, an old building will have its issues. As long as the selling price is reasonable, it can move undecided owners.”

The above make up some of nine people featured in a photo exhibition titled “Shifus of People’s Park”.

It’ll be on this weekend (Nov. 17 – 18), 9am to 8pm on both days, at Miss Chinatown, on level six of People’s Park Complex.

Walking tours of People’s Park Complex and the surrounding area will also be conducted twice on both days, at 1:30pm and 4pm. These will give the public the chance to visit the workplaces of the nine “shifus”, listen to their stories and watch them in action.



More information about the exhibition and tours can be found at this Facebook page.

Top images from Shifus of PPC: A Photo Exhibition