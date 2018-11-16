Chinese premier Li Keqiang emphasises China’s support for Myanmar in Rohingya crisis

Amidst the criticism Aung San Suu Kyi has been receiving from world leaders for her handling of the Rohingya crisis, one country has thrown its support behind her.

On Thursday, Nov. 15, as reported by Channel NewsAsia, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang declared China’s support for Myanmar in maintaining its domestic stability in a meeting with the leader on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN summit.

Both leaders further vowed to boost cooperation between their countries, with Li also affirming China’s friendship with Myanmar.

Emphasising development and stability

As reported by Chinese state media Xinhua, Li further added that China and Myanmar have been friendly neighbours since diplomatic relations were established 68 years ago, and that their friendship has stayed strong since then.

Li also reportedly highlighted that both China and Myanmar face the same task of boosting economic development and improving people’s livelihood as two developing nations.

“The Chinese side supports Myanmar’s efforts in maintaining its domestic stability, and supports Myanmar and Bangladesh appropriately resolving the Rakhine state issue via dialogue and consultation.”



Accordingly, said Li, China stands “willing to provide the relevant parties with necessary support in this regard”.



According to Xinhua, Suu Kyi said:

“Myanmar is willing to work together with the parties concerned to create a favourable environment for peace and development in the country”.

She also reportedly thanked China for the many times it has extended help to Myanmar, especially for the constant understanding and support with regard to the Myanmar peace process and the Rakhine issue.

The importance of China’s support for Myanmar

The Myanmar military has been accused of rape, murder, arson and ethnic cleansing that drove more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh, where they have ended up in the world’s largest refugee camp.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration has repeatedly denied the allegations of abuse and genocide, citing military response to attacks from Rohingya militants as justification.

Accordingly, it is her administration’s perspective that China has endorsed, as reported by The South China Morning Post.

And it is their backing that has also shielded Myanmar from the brunt of international ostracisation over the Rohingya crisis.

The New York Times reported last year that China blocked efforts by the UN in organising a resolution against Myanmar and condemning the military’s actions against the Rohingya.

Now that the West is pursuing sanctions against Myanmar’s military, China has also become Myanmar’s most important business partner.

The Bangkok Post reported that as recently as Nov. 8, China signed an agreement with Myanmar for a deep sea port project as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.

Rohingya repatriation stalled

In the meantime, Channel NewsAsia also reports that a plan to repatriate the Rohingya back to Myanmar from Bangladesh has stalled following protests by hundreds of refugees on Thursday, Nov. 15.

None have been sent back yet, and communications between Burmese and Bangladeshi officials have also grown testy.

Myanmar’s permanent secretary at its foreign affairs ministry Myint Thu said:

“To be honest, Bangladesh is weak in following the physical arrangement. We will accept them according to the agreement signed by the two countries. Whether they come back or not is their own decision.”



In response, Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Abul Kalam was quoted saying:

“We made all preparations. Everything was ready: the transit camp, buses to carry them to border, medical facilities, rations for three days for the returnees. How they can say we are weak in physical arrangements? If Rohingya don’t want to return what can we do? We will not send them forcefully.”

The criticism of Aung San Suu Kyi so far:



