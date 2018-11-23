China allegedly bans all Chinese firms from taking part in 2019 Golden Horse Awards

The 55th Golden Horse Awards took place in Taiwan on Nov. 17.

It caused a stir on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Advertisement

Just in case you missed the drama, here’s a gist of what went down at the awards:

Director Fu Yue voiced her hope for Taiwan to be recognised as an independent country one day during her acceptance speech after winning the best documentary award for Our Youth in Taiwan

Famed Chinese actor Tu Men then gave a pointed rebuke to her comment on stage, referring to Taiwan as “China, Taiwan”, and said China and Taiwan are “one family”

Actress Gong Li later refused to get on stage to give out a prize together with Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee (reason remains unclear)

Advertisement

Backlash was swift:

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen then said on Facebook that “Taiwan is different from China”, and that Taiwan will never be “Chinese Taiwan”

Some Chinese celebrities such as Hu Ge and Zhou Xun reportedly hastened their return to mainland China

Hundreds of Chinese celebrities declared on Weibo one after another: “This is China, not one bit less”

Advertisement

Chinese firms reportedly banned from attending next year’s awards

According to a report by Apple Daily (Hong Kong) on Monday (Nov. 19), the Chinese Communist Party’s publicity department allegedly passed an order to all Chinese film companies that prohibit them from submitting their films to the Golden Horse Awards.

The ban includes co-productions as well.

However, NOWnews, a Taiwanese media site, reported a conflicting account, saying that an owner of a major Chinese film company denied receiving the news.

The Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee also told Apple Daily (Hong Kong) they have not heard of the news:

“Please start submitting your works from June next year, thank you.”

Well, guess we’ll know for sure when next year rolls around.

Advertisement

Top image via friDay影音