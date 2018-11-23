fbpx

Back
﻿

China allegedly bans all Chinese firms from taking part in 2019 Golden Horse Awards

But there are conflicting accounts.

Kayla Wong | November 23, 2018 @ 01:47 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The 55th Golden Horse Awards took place in Taiwan on Nov. 17.

“Yanxi Palace” actors & other Chinese celebrities declaring “This is China, not one bit less”, explained

It caused a stir on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Just in case you missed the drama, here’s a gist of what went down at the awards:

  • Director Fu Yue voiced her hope for Taiwan to be recognised as an independent country one day during her acceptance speech after winning the best documentary award for Our Youth in Taiwan
  • Famed Chinese actor Tu Men then gave a pointed rebuke to her comment on stage, referring to Taiwan as “China, Taiwan”, and said China and Taiwan are “one family”
  • Actress Gong Li later refused to get on stage to give out a prize together with Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee (reason remains unclear)

Backlash was swift:

  • Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen then said on Facebook that “Taiwan is different from China”, and that Taiwan will never be “Chinese Taiwan”
  • Some Chinese celebrities such as Hu Ge and Zhou Xun reportedly hastened their return to mainland China
  • Hundreds of Chinese celebrities declared on Weibo one after another: “This is China, not one bit less”

Chinese firms reportedly banned from attending next year’s awards

According to a report by Apple Daily (Hong Kong) on Monday (Nov. 19), the Chinese Communist Party’s publicity department allegedly passed an order to all Chinese film companies that prohibit them from submitting their films to the Golden Horse Awards.

The ban includes co-productions as well.

However, NOWnews, a Taiwanese media site, reported a conflicting account, saying that an owner of a major Chinese film company denied receiving the news.

The Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee also told Apple Daily (Hong Kong) they have not heard of the news:

“Please start submitting your works from June next year, thank you.”

Well, guess we’ll know for sure when next year rolls around.

Top image via friDay影音

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng proposes 70 or 75 years old retirement age to make CPF savings last

People are living longer.

February 24, 05:43 am

S'pore BTS fans raise money for old folks by celebrating birthdays of their idols J-Hope & Suga

A win-win.

February 24, 05:19 am

S'pore's WWII markers will display info in 4 official languages & Japanese, thanks to George Yeo

Lest we forget.

February 24, 02:00 am

Crocodile caught at Lower Seletar Reservoir after almost 10 days, location closed "till further notice"

Crikey.

February 24, 01:17 am

S'pore Democratic Party seeks 300-500 volunteers in general election campaign launch

It begins.

February 23, 08:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close