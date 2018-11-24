fbpx

3 children caught on video throwing what looked like rocks at community cat at Hougang Ave 8

These children need to be disciplined.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 2018 @ 02:26 am

Three children in Singapore have been caught on camera throwing what looked and sounded like rocks at a community cat.

A video of the incident was taken and uploaded to the Stop Animal Abuse In SG Facebook group on Nov. 23.

Happened at Hougang

The person who took the video said the incident occurred at Block 653 Hougang Avenue 8.

The 14-second video clearly showed the three children at the neighbourhood open air car park antagonising the community cat, as loud agitated meowing could be heard.

The children were seen picking some objects off of the ground before hurling them as projectiles in the direction of the calico cat, causing it to scurry away.

The objects that were thrown by the children landed with familiar thuds, reminiscent of the sound of rocks hitting the asphalt on the road.

Based on how the video was shot, the children appeared to have been already terrorising the cat prior to the video recording, as they were in the midst of stalking the cat hiding under the cars.

Another cat appeared briefly in the foreground, which also appeared to be hiding from the children.

Reactions

Reactions to video unanimously condemned the actions of the children and their acts of cruelty.

The video-taker said she scolded the children and told them to stop.

She also commented that she is not a resident of the estate, but will put up a notice to inform the cat feeder in the area of what happened.

One suggestion is for the matter to be reported to the school these children attend, but they do not appear to be in school uniform at that time.

At least one response was to suggest reporting the matter to the police.

