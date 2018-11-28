Man fined by NEA officer for smoking outside Bugis Junction issued ticket saying he smoked inside shopping mall

Another National Environment Agency officer has been called out by a smoker.

Advertisement

This time, a Facebook post on Nov. 27 accuses the NEA officer tasked with catching smokers for not being precise while carrying out his enforcement duties along Victoria Street outside Bugis Junction.

The supposed offence took place on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 1.25pm. The smoker was issued a fine of S$200.

Advertisement

The post made several claims:

• The NEA officer carried out his enforcement action selectively as not all smokers in that spot were issued a fine, even though there were others there smoking at that time.

• The ticket issued contained contradictory statements, such as

– The place of offence was listed as “Under covered walkway near to bus stop”, while the nature of offence was stated as “You did smoke a lighted cigarette in a specified place, to wit, inside shopping mall”.

• The spot along Victoria Street is a known smoking location as the man who wrote the post claimed he was told by a NEA officer previously smoking is allowed there.

This is the location according to Google Maps:

Advertisement

Purpose of post

The smoker who got caught also wrote that his post was to highlight the issue of such grey areas that pose a problem for smokers as such matters should not be disputed as and when they occur.

In the comments section of the post, the smoker further decried the tactics of the NEA officers.

He said as he was singled out given that he was the only one being fined and was not allowed to leave, he felt compelled to comply with the NEA officers’ orders.

He also said he felt embarrassed at that moment given the incident occurred in an open public area.

In the photo the smoker posted, a female police officer could be seen attending to the incident as well.

We have reached out to NEA for comment and will update this piece when we hear back.

NEA officers in spotlight:

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💯

Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇

We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

⏰🏃

If the only form of running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.