Man fined by NEA officer for smoking outside Bugis Junction issued ticket saying he smoked inside shopping mall

The spot outside the mall was a smoking area, he said he was previously told by another NEA officer.

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2018 @ 12:16 pm

Another National Environment Agency officer has been called out by a smoker.

This time, a Facebook post on Nov. 27 accuses the NEA officer tasked with catching smokers for not being precise while carrying out his enforcement duties along Victoria Street outside Bugis Junction.

The supposed offence took place on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 1.25pm. The smoker was issued a fine of S$200.

The post made several claims:

• The NEA officer carried out his enforcement action selectively as not all smokers in that spot were issued a fine, even though there were others there smoking at that time.

• The ticket issued contained contradictory statements, such as

– The place of offence was listed as “Under covered walkway near to bus stop”, while the nature of offence was stated as “You did smoke a lighted cigarette in a specified place, to wit, inside shopping mall”.

• The spot along Victoria Street is a known smoking location as the man who wrote the post claimed he was told by a NEA officer previously smoking is allowed there.

This is the location according to Google Maps:

Purpose of post

The smoker who got caught also wrote that his post was to highlight the issue of such grey areas that pose a problem for smokers as such matters should not be disputed as and when they occur.

In the comments section of the post, the smoker further decried the tactics of the NEA officers.

He said as he was singled out given that he was the only one being fined and was not allowed to leave, he felt compelled to comply with the NEA officers’ orders.

He also said he felt embarrassed at that moment given the incident occurred in an open public area.

In the photo the smoker posted, a female police officer could be seen attending to the incident as well.

We have reached out to NEA for comment and will update this piece when we hear back.

NEA officers in spotlight:

NEA officer smoking illegally in S’pore building compound, video allegedly shows

Another woman, this time in Ubi, fined for holding unlit smoked cigarette butt while looking for dustbin

Woman in Yishun calls police after getting fined for holding unlit smoked cigarette butt while in search of dustbin

 

