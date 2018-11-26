fbpx

2-year-old boy falls from HDB flat in Sengkang, police investigating incident

He survived, but is severely injured.

Tanya Ong | November 26, 2018 @ 12:58 pm

On Nov. 25, a video surfaced on Facebook claiming that a child had fallen from a HDB flat at Sengkang Rivervale.

This is the video:

The incident supposedly took place at Block 182A of Rivervale Crescent in the morning.

Photo via Lee Hwa’s Facebook post.

Police investigating

According to a Straits Times report on Nov. 26, the toddler, a two-year-old boy, was found conscious and taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

He reportedly suffered severe injuries from the fall, although it is not clear which floor of the block he fell from.

The exact cause of his fall is unclear, but the police is currently investigating the incident.

Top photo via Lee Hwa’s Facebook post.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

