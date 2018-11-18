Serial reckless Blue Toyota Prius driver caught on video again, almost 2 years after getting arrested

This is one unrepentant driver.

A blue Toyota Prius was previously caught on camera multiple times for reckless driving.

Advertisement

Last year, he was arrested on Jan. 23 after being recorded on video three days prior weaving through traffic dangerously along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas:

Advertisement

Caught on video again on Nov. 17, 2018

Dashcam footage from Facebook page Beh Chia Lor showed two clips of the same car driving in the same manner — once in October 2016, and then the second incident in January last year:

Perhaps the driver was let off with a warning on the previous occasion after getting arrested — the penalty, according to a Singapore Police Facebook post on this specific case, is being stripped of his/her driver’s licence and a fine and/or jail time:

Because on Saturday, Nov. 17, he was caught driving dangerously again — this time on the Kranji Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway.

The incident starts at the 30-second mark on this Roads.sg video:

Advertisement

Dashcam footage shows pretty much the same driving behaviour as the two previous recorded incidents: coming in fast from behind, before overtaking recklessly at high speed, without signalling:

According to the ROADS.sg post, a police report will be filed against the driver.

Advertisement

Top image via ROADS.sg’s Facebook video

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨

Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆

Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧

Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕

Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃

Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!