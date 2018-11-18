fbpx

Serial reckless Blue Toyota Prius driver caught on video again, almost 2 years after getting arrested

His being allowed to continue driving puts everyone else in danger.

Guan Zhen Tan | November 18, 2018 @ 11:26 am

This is one unrepentant driver.

A blue Toyota Prius was previously caught on camera multiple times for reckless driving. 

Last year, he was arrested on Jan. 23 after being recorded on video three days prior weaving through traffic dangerously along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas:

Reckless blue Toyota Prius photographed on the way to Traffic Police Headquarters

Reckless blue Prius driver arrested

Caught on video again on Nov. 17, 2018

Dashcam footage from Facebook page Beh Chia Lor showed two clips of the same car driving in the same manner — once in October 2016, and then the second incident in January last year:

Perhaps the driver was let off with a warning on the previous occasion after getting arrested — the penalty, according to a Singapore Police Facebook post on this specific case, is being stripped of his/her driver’s licence and a fine and/or jail time:

Because on Saturday, Nov. 17, he was caught driving dangerously again — this time on the Kranji Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway.

The incident starts at the 30-second mark on this Roads.sg video:

Dashcam footage shows pretty much the same driving behaviour as the two previous recorded incidents: coming in fast from behind, before overtaking recklessly at high speed, without signalling:

Screenshot via ROADS.sg’s Facebook video
Screenshot via ROADS.sg’s Facebook video
Screenshot via ROADS.sg’s Facebook video

According to the ROADS.sg post, a police report will be filed against the driver.


Top image via ROADS.sg’s Facebook video

 

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

