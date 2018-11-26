fbpx

Back
﻿

AVA & SPCA investigating video of children throwing objects at cat in Hougang car park

Public can contact AVA if they have information on this incident.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 2018 @ 05:13 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is looking into a video showing three children chasing and throwing stones or rocks at a cat in Hougang.

3 children caught on video throwing what looked like rocks at community cat at Hougang Ave 8

Footage of the incident was uploaded on various Facebook pages on Saturday.

It shows two boys and a girl in a car park stalking a cat before throwing objects at it.

The cat appeared to have been hiding under a stationary taxi, while meowing sounds can be heard in the background.

The 10-second video was apparently taken at the car park of Block 653 Hougang Avenue 8 on Friday.

Abuse cases seldom involve children

About 50 cases of animal abuse are reported to SPCA every month.

But cases involving children are rare.

The majority involve the neglect of pets, while around 10 to 20 percent are cases involving allegations of animal abuse.

Children will be counselled

The SPCA counsels children involved in animal cruelty cases.

This is to explain why it is wrong to harm an animal.

An interaction session with an animal is also organised to help the child develop empathy for animals.

Members of the public with any information on the case can call AVA’s 24-hour hotline at 1800-476-1600.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

WP's Sylvia Lim, along with PAP MPs, highlight threat to vulnerable workers

Lim urged the government to watch closely the many stress points on social solidarity and address them.

February 27, 11:44 pm

Man bites down on someone else's tooth in his S’pore Airlines meal

A little extra crunch at the end of the meal.

February 27, 10:51 pm

Woman hit by glass door in Alexandra Central Mall hospitalised in high-dependency ward

She was going to have dinner with her family.

February 27, 10:21 pm

Dog whisperer Cesar Millan is in S'pore to help dog owners build trust with their dogs

The top dawg is in town.

February 27, 08:01 pm

Water levels in Johor reservoir drop below "critical" levels after heatwave

The Kota Tinggi region is affected.

February 27, 07:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close