AVA & SPCA investigating video of children throwing objects at cat in Hougang car park

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is looking into a video showing three children chasing and throwing stones or rocks at a cat in Hougang.

Advertisement

Footage of the incident was uploaded on various Facebook pages on Saturday.

It shows two boys and a girl in a car park stalking a cat before throwing objects at it.

The cat appeared to have been hiding under a stationary taxi, while meowing sounds can be heard in the background.

The 10-second video was apparently taken at the car park of Block 653 Hougang Avenue 8 on Friday.

Advertisement

Abuse cases seldom involve children

About 50 cases of animal abuse are reported to SPCA every month.

But cases involving children are rare.

The majority involve the neglect of pets, while around 10 to 20 percent are cases involving allegations of animal abuse.

Children will be counselled

The SPCA counsels children involved in animal cruelty cases.

This is to explain why it is wrong to harm an animal.

An interaction session with an animal is also organised to help the child develop empathy for animals.

Members of the public with any information on the case can call AVA’s 24-hour hotline at 1800-476-1600.