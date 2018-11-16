PM Lee: Asean has made “considerable” progress in unity & resilience

Asean has made great progress in unity, resilience and innovation, but will never be done “building and strengthening the Asean community”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the closing ceremony of the 33rd Asean Summit on Thursday (Nov. 15).

Advertisement

Asean has achieved much

In his speech, PM Lee listed the accomplishments that Asean has achieved so far:

Counter-terrorism cooperation: “Resilience, Response, Recovery” framework

“Resilience, Response, Recovery” framework Economic integration: Asean Agreement on E-Commerce that boosts cross-border online transactions and progress in RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) negotiations

Asean Agreement on E-Commerce that boosts cross-border online transactions and progress in RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) negotiations the launching of the Asean Smart Cities Network

Advertisement

In addition, he took stock of other progress made under Singapore’s Asean Chairmanship at the press conference after the summit.

Regarding the Korean Peninsula, he noted that three Inter-Korean Summits and the US-DPRK Summit in Singapore had been held, expressing support for efforts towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

As for the South China Sea, he said the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) has helped “build trust and prevent miscalculations on the ground”. He also noted the progress made so far between Asean and China on the Code of Conduct (COC) draft.

With regards to the situation in the Rakhine State, he said that Myanmar has invited the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management to help facilitate the repatriation process of the Rohingya people from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Advertisement

Asean-centric frameworks must be upheld

Nevertheless, PM Lee said Asean must continue to “uphold the Asean-centric frameworks” and engage their partners to keep the region “open and inclusive”.

In addition, he said that Asean member countries must continue to integrate economically and “pool [their] talents and resources” to improve their peoples’ lives.

Finally, he said that Asean must continue to “think regionally” despite the member countries’ “individual national interests”.

Advertisement

At the end of his speech, PM Lee said that Singapore has “full confidence” that Thailand will continue to take Asean forward.

He then officially handed the chairmanship over to Thailand.

You can read his full speech here, as well as his speech at the press conference after the summit here.

Prayut’s acceptance speech

In his speech accepting the Asean chairmanship, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that Thailand will continue the “good work” on the issues that Asean has given priority in the past year, especially the Asean Smart Cities Network for the sake of “ensuring continuity”.



He also acknowledged the challenges that Asean face, such as “trade, political competition, disruptive technologies and transnational crime”.

He then introduced the new Asean theme for 2019 under Thailand’s chairmanship, which is “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”.

The next Asean Summit will be held sometime in April or May next year in Thailand.

Top image via Prime Minister’s Office