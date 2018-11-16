fbpx

Back
﻿

PM Lee: Asean has made “considerable” progress in unity & resilience

S'pore also officially hands the Asean Chairmanship over to Thailand.

Kayla Wong | November 16, 2018 @ 03:08 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Asean has made great progress in unity, resilience and innovation, but will never be done “building and strengthening the Asean community”, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the closing ceremony of the 33rd Asean Summit on Thursday (Nov. 15).

Asean has achieved much

In his speech, PM Lee listed the accomplishments that Asean has achieved so far:

  • Counter-terrorism cooperation: “Resilience, Response, Recovery” framework
  • Economic integration: Asean Agreement on E-Commerce that boosts cross-border online transactions and  progress in RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) negotiations
  • the launching of the Asean Smart Cities Network

In addition, he took stock of other progress made under Singapore’s Asean Chairmanship at the press conference after the summit.

Regarding the Korean Peninsula, he noted that three Inter-Korean Summits and the US-DPRK Summit in Singapore had been held, expressing support for efforts towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

As for the South China Sea, he said the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) has helped “build trust and prevent miscalculations on the ground”. He also noted the progress made so far between Asean and China on the Code of Conduct (COC) draft.

With regards to the situation in the Rakhine State, he said that Myanmar has invited the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management to help facilitate the repatriation process of the Rohingya people from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Asean-centric frameworks must be upheld

Nevertheless, PM Lee said Asean must continue to “uphold the Asean-centric frameworks” and engage their partners to keep the region “open and inclusive”.

In addition, he said that Asean member countries must continue to integrate economically and “pool [their] talents and resources” to improve their peoples’ lives.

Finally, he said that Asean must continue to “think regionally” despite the member countries’ “individual national interests”.

At the end of his speech, PM Lee said that Singapore has “full confidence” that Thailand will continue to take Asean forward.

He then officially handed the chairmanship over to Thailand.

GIF via Channel NewsAsia/YT

You can read his full speech here, as well as his speech at the press conference after the summit here.

Prayut’s acceptance speech

In his speech accepting the Asean chairmanship, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that Thailand will continue the “good work” on the issues that Asean has given priority in the past year, especially the Asean Smart Cities Network for the sake of “ensuring continuity”. 

He also acknowledged the challenges that Asean face, such as “trade, political competition, disruptive technologies and transnational crime”.

He then introduced the new Asean theme for 2019 under Thailand’s chairmanship, which is “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”.

The next Asean Summit will be held sometime in April or May next year in Thailand.

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Judge temporarily sentences male transsexual to Changi Prison to serve alongside male inmates

His lawyer argued that he should be serving his sentence at the Women's Prison.

Minister Iswaran addresses question on whether Tan Cheng Bock will contest in his West Coast GRC

The battle in the West.

Top image via Prime Minister’s Office

PM Lee: Multilateral cooperation more urgent than ever for Asean

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Judge temporarily sentences male transsexual to Changi Prison to serve alongside male inmates

His lawyer argued that he should be serving his sentence at the Women's Prison.

February 17, 05:38 pm

Minister Iswaran addresses question on whether Tan Cheng Bock will contest in his West Coast GRC

The battle in the West.

February 17, 05:25 pm

Lion dance performer in M'sia writes heartfelt FB post on unseen sacrifices they make during CNY

They have to forgo spending time with loved ones.

February 17, 05:03 pm

2 young S'porean hawkers close Chinatown stall after 1 year of making less than S$1k per month each

After a $30k initial investment, it was simply not sustainable for them.

February 17, 01:36 pm

Aesthetic Group Gymnastics is a thing, & these S'porean girls are taking to the world stage with it

We will also be hosting, for the first time, the World Cup in April.

February 17, 08:14 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close