S’porean author shares grandfather’s funny WWII anecdote on subverting Japanese rule in S’pore

Local author Amanda Lee Koe is fond of sharing personal anecdotes and stories from her life on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Take for instance this anecdote with a cab driver in Germany:

Or this account by a stewardess she met on a red-eye flight:

Adding on to this list is a conversation she had with her 88-year-old grandfather in Penang.

Advertisement

Lee Koe’s grandfather

According to Lee Koe’s Instagram post, she recently recounted some “lost-in-translation conversations” with her grandfather in Hokkien about WWII and the Japanese Occupation of Singapore.

Her grandfather said that the Japanese soldiers were “really nice” to the kids from St. Xavier, an English missionary school, where he was studying at.

They were unfortunately nasty to the the Chung Ling (a Chinese high school) student revolutionaries, though.

Advertisement

Subverting Japanese rule

Lee Koe’s grandfather also included a humorous anecdote of how the students at his school would subvert Japanese rule by exploiting the fact that they couldn’t understand dialect.

Instead of greeting them with “banzai” (“Long live” in Japanese), they would call out “pangsai” instead (Hokkien for “taking a sh*t”):

“I was 12 or 13 during the war and they taught us Japanese for 3 years in school. Whenever officials came during morning assembly, we were supposed to greet them with “Banzai! Banzai! Banzai!” (Long live! Long live! Long live! – in Japanese), but instead we would call out “Pangsai! Pangsai! Pangsai!” (Take a sh*t! Take a sh*t! Take a sh*t! – in Hokkien) and they didn’t know the difference…”

This is Lee Koe’s Instagram post:

Advertisement

Other subversion tactics

During the Japanese Occupation, a lot of locals did what they could to subvert Japanese rule.

According to an account that best crystallised the depravity of war in the book Lancing Girls of a Happy World on cabaret girls in Singapore, a patron of a cabaret shared how one cabaret girl, Lily Pang, incapacitated Japanese soldiers from various ranks:

“There was this cabaret girl called Lily Pang. She was really popular. She had some venereal disease but she couldn’t get treatment. All the Japanese men wanted her, but they didn’t know about her condition. She saw men from the air force, the navy, and the army; high ranking men between colonel and major rank. About two weeks later, the jeeps came one night filling the compound. The Japanese were screaming for Lily Pang, ‘Where’s the girl?!’ But she wasn’t there. She had disappeared. There was a big row. We heard all the Japanese men who took her out caught the disease. They were incapacitated for a long time. Out of action! That was how Lily Pang, a cabaret girl, fought the Japanese.”

Top photo from composite image, screengrabs from Amanda Lee Koe’s Instagram post