S’porean author shares grandfather’s funny WWII anecdote on subverting Japanese rule in S’pore
Exploiting the fact that the Japanese didn't understand Hokkien.
Local author Amanda Lee Koe is fond of sharing personal anecdotes and stories from her life on her Instagram account.
Take for instance this anecdote with a cab driver in Germany:
back in my favorite city, and even in the cab ride from the airport i am learning new things all the time. the cabbie did not speak any english, and i have the piecemeal german vocab of a toddler maybe, but we managed an entire conversation in the end — it began when he asked the usual, where are you from, and i told him i was chinese geboren in singapore aber leben in new york, and what about himself? he said he was kurdish, born in syria. he came to berlin in 1988 when he was 17. i asked him if he left for political reasons and he said no, he left because of eine mädchen. because of a girl! i had to know more. they were 16, and in love. but her parents wanted her to marry someone else. so she did, and his heart broke. he said that for him, “sie war syria für mich”. she was syria for him. so when she left him, he had to leave syria. he went through egypt and austria, got to east berlin, experienced the fall of the wall. before driving the cab he went to night school, and did some carpentry work. i asked if he’d ever been back to syria, and he said no, most of his friends are dead now. we sat in silence, i didnt know what to say, and he helped me out: krieg ist traurig. war is sad. (sometimes, surrounded by so much truth and humility, i really don’t know what living means, what writing means. why make up worlds, when all these worlds exist inside of people?) leaving the cab i told him to take care and live well. i’m glad we got to talk, and amazed that even though we had no real common language or common ground, he managed to tell me his whole life story. when two people have decided they’re gonna communicate, it’s always possible. one of the unidiomatic bits i liked best: after your herz kaput (heart spoilt), i said, it was important to have neuer kopf (new head) (actually i meant head space). ja, he said, neuer kopf für neues leben. (new head for new life.) he got me. ❤️ #ALKTalkingToStrangers
Or this account by a stewardess she met on a red-eye flight:
unable to sleep on red eye sq flight, went to galley in middle of night, eating complimentary apple, stewardess standing nearby — me to stewardess: can i ask, what was the strangest thing that ever happened to you on a flight? stewardess: for me, last year, flying to fukuoka, i found a passenger facedown on the aisle. thought he was drunk. when i turned him over, i saw that he’d hit his nose, on the metal strip between cabin sections.. not only was it bleeding, it had SPLIT OPEN, i could see his bone! when he breathed, you could even see the flesh flapping, like “drrrrrrrrr” (whizzes finger whilst making vibrating sound effect) you know? he asked for a mirror and i said “hold on sir, no no no.” we paged for a doctor. 5 showed up. 4 of them were japanese men. the last was a young singaporean medical student in her final year. we showed them what happened, and you know what, all 4 of the old japanese doctors didn’t want to do it! they said they didn’t want to be responsible just in case something happens. the singaporean med student said she would stitch him up. we sterilized everything and gave her the first aid kit. she did a very good job, but towards the end.. we ran out of thread. he was indian —with a handsome nose, higher than my nose or your nose — so there was more to sew, you know. not enough thread for him! he told her to please do the best she could with whatever was left, because he was actually on his way to fukuoka to propose to his japanese girlfriend. poor thing! me: but that’s so touching, like your lover flew across the sea and destroyed his face to come and ask for your hand in marriage, how to say no? i wouldn’t be able to say no. stewardess: wah! hopefully she thought like you too. #ALKTalkingToStrangers
Adding on to this list is a conversation she had with her 88-year-old grandfather in Penang.
Lee Koe’s grandfather
According to Lee Koe’s Instagram post, she recently recounted some “lost-in-translation conversations” with her grandfather in Hokkien about WWII and the Japanese Occupation of Singapore.
Her grandfather said that the Japanese soldiers were “really nice” to the kids from St. Xavier, an English missionary school, where he was studying at.
They were unfortunately nasty to the the Chung Ling (a Chinese high school) student revolutionaries, though.
Subverting Japanese rule
Lee Koe’s grandfather also included a humorous anecdote of how the students at his school would subvert Japanese rule by exploiting the fact that they couldn’t understand dialect.
Instead of greeting them with “banzai” (“Long live” in Japanese), they would call out “pangsai” instead (Hokkien for “taking a sh*t”):
“I was 12 or 13 during the war and they taught us Japanese for 3 years in school. Whenever officials came during morning assembly, we were supposed to greet them with “Banzai! Banzai! Banzai!” (Long live! Long live! Long live! – in Japanese), but instead we would call out “Pangsai! Pangsai! Pangsai!” (Take a sh*t! Take a sh*t! Take a sh*t! – in Hokkien) and they didn’t know the difference…”
This is Lee Koe’s Instagram post:
lost-in-translation conversations with 88-year-old grandpa koe in hokkien: “Actually I have to say the Japanese soldiers were really nice to us St Xavier (English missionary school) kids. They only had it in for those Chung Ling (Chinese high school) student revolutionaries. I was 12 or 13 during the war, and they taught us Japanese for 3 years in school. Whenever officials came during morning assembly, we were supposed to greet them with “Banzai! Banzai! Banzai!” (Long live! Long live! Long live — in Japanese), but instead we would call out “Pangsai! Pangsai! Pangsai!” (Take a shit! Take a shit! Take a shit — in Hokkien) and they didn’t know the difference…” 🙊
Other subversion tactics
During the Japanese Occupation, a lot of locals did what they could to subvert Japanese rule.
According to an account that best crystallised the depravity of war in the book Lancing Girls of a Happy World on cabaret girls in Singapore, a patron of a cabaret shared how one cabaret girl, Lily Pang, incapacitated Japanese soldiers from various ranks:
“There was this cabaret girl called Lily Pang. She was really popular. She had some venereal disease but she couldn’t get treatment. All the Japanese men wanted her, but they didn’t know about her condition. She saw men from the air force, the navy, and the army; high ranking men between colonel and major rank. About two weeks later, the jeeps came one night filling the compound. The Japanese were screaming for Lily Pang, ‘Where’s the girl?!’ But she wasn’t there. She had disappeared. There was a big row. We heard all the Japanese men who took her out caught the disease. They were incapacitated for a long time. Out of action! That was how Lily Pang, a cabaret girl, fought the Japanese.”
