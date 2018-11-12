Alibaba sets new Singles’ Day 24-hour record with more than US$30.8 billion in sales

Alibaba broke 2017’s Singles’ Day sales record by racking up more than US$30.8 billion (214 billion yuan) in the 24-hour shopping event.

It was the 10th edition of the annual Singles Day event, which is also called the Double 11 shopping festival because it falls on Nov. 11.

During the 24-hour period, Alibaba offered huge discounts across its e-commerce sites, such as Tmall.

Strong start

The event got off to a strong start.

Sales hit US$1 billion (7 billion yuan) in just 85 seconds. Items have already been placed on hold and then transactions carried out when Nov. 11 was ushered in.

Sales exceeded US$10 billion (70 billion yuan) in just over an hour. This was five minutes and 21 seconds faster than last year.

This was up roughly 21 percent from last year’s early haul of 57 billion yuan.

The number of delivery orders surpassed a billion.

Yuan weaker against US dollar this year

The figure that shows sales across the Chinese e-commerce giant’s various shopping platforms is known as Gross merchandise value (GMV).

It surpassed last year’s US$25.3 billion record at around 5.34pm Singapore time.

In Chinese currency terms, GMV totaled 213.5 billion yuan, easily beating last year’s figure of 168.2 billion yuan and representing a nearly 27 percent year-on-year rise.

But this was smaller than the 39 percent year-on-year growth recorded in 2017.

As the Chinese currency is weaker against the US dollar in 2018 compared to 2017, this means more sales in yuan are required to get the same US dollar amount.

This means that Alibaba’s Singles’ Day GMV beat last year’s figure in yuan terms earlier than it beat the dollar record.

Moreover, while the company surpassed 2017’s sales just before 4pm, the rate was not as fast as before.

In 2017, the 2016 record was broken at around four hours earlier at midday.

Challenges in 2018

Analysts say that despite continued strong growth, sales are likely to be hit by economic headwinds and new competition from competing sales events.

For example, Alibaba introduced new aspects into this year’s Singles Day.

Lazada, a Singapore-based e-commerce site that has operations across Southeast Asia and is majority-owned by Alibaba, hosted its own sales.

The trade war with the US has also dampened the spending spirit.

Crazy large sale

Singles’ Day is the world’s biggest online sales event, outstripping US shopping holiday Black Friday, and easily exceeded the spending by consumers during any single US shopping holiday.

The Chinese event was originally a novelty student holiday to celebrate being single, countering Valentines Day, but has since grown into a month-long online shopping festival that peaks with a 24-hour sales frenzy on Nov. 11.