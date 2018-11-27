fbpx

Back
﻿

Syrian man stuck in M’sian airport wins asylum in Canada, will not be deported back to Syria

He has already secured a full-time job in Canada and will live with a volunteer for the time being.

Matthias Ang | November 27, 2018 @ 12:12 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

It appears that the road back to hell has been avoided.

Asylum in Canada

Hassan al-Kontar, the man who was stuck in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) from March to October this year and was subsequently arrested by the Malaysian authorities, has been successfully granted asylum in Canada.

On Nov. 26, Hassan uploaded a video to Twitter, apologising for not being in touch for the past two months, and explaining what had happened since then was not important.

Instead, Hassan struck an optimistic note, adding that he was currently at “Taiwan International Airport”, awaiting a flight to his final destination — Vancouver, Canada.

Hassan further thanked his supporters, his family, his Canadian friends and his lawyer for their support and concluded his video by requesting for prayers for other refugees.

Originally meant to be deported back to Syria

Earlier in Oct. 1, he had been arrested by the Malaysian authorities for being in a restricted airport area without a boarding pass.

The intention to deport Hassan back to Syria was explicitly spelled out by Malaysian Immigration Department police chief Datuk Seri Mustafar at a press conference on Oct. 2:

“We will take over the case once the police investigation has concluded, and will work with the Syrian embassy to enable him to either be sent back or out of Malaysia after this.”

Hassan’s arrest was after he was featured in a Sept. 4 video by vlogger Nuseir Yassin, a.k.a. Nas Daily, which focused on his life in the airport and his reasons for fleeing Syria.

The video had provoked a strong backlash from Malaysians over the depiction of his time in the airport, with Mustafar calling Hassan a constant source of embarrassment and humiliation for Malaysia.

Syrian man featured by Nas Daily living in KL airport arrested by M’sian police, will be deported

Syrian man deported from M’sia highlights problem with Nas Daily’s short videos

Spent the next two months in a detention centre

According to the BBC, Hassan spent the time following his arrest in a Malaysian detention centre.

His experience subsequently caught the attention of Canadian authorities.

As reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, officials at the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada department secured his release with the help of staff from the Canadian High Commission of Singapore.

Two Canadian non-profit organisations, the Canada Caring Society and the British Columbia Muslim Association, then sponsored Hassan’s arrival to Canada as a refugee.

CBC added that upon arrival, Hassan will live with a volunteer from the Canada Caring Society, Laurie Cooper, in Whistler, British Columbia.

He has also been offered a full-time job at a hotel.

Top image via Hassan al-Kontar Twitter

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💯
Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

🏃📱
“It does not matter how slowly you run, as long as your instagram shots look nice”

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian worker who travelled to S'pore daily for 9 years passed away abruptly due to heart condition

It was later diagnosed to be cardiomyopathy.

February 28, 08:48 am

Ex-MCI minister Yaacob Ibrahim: "Smart Void Decks" may be key to renewed entrepreneurship in S'pore

'It requires our authorities to move away from an attitude of so strictly regulating these spaces that they have become sterile, void of life.'

February 28, 08:30 am

Top Xinjiang party chief Chen Quanguo found to have plagiarised his doctoral dissertation

An academic arms race among top Chinese officials is fuelling plagiarism.

February 28, 02:46 am

Alexandra Central Mall wants to take action against person who leaked footage

They will be replacing all glass doors in the mall too.

February 28, 01:28 am

WP's Sylvia Lim, along with PAP MPs, highlight threat to vulnerable workers

Lim urged the government to watch closely the many stress points on social solidarity and address them.

February 27, 11:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close