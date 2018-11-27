Syrian man stuck in M’sian airport wins asylum in Canada, will not be deported back to Syria

It appears that the road back to hell has been avoided.

Advertisement

Asylum in Canada

Hassan al-Kontar, the man who was stuck in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) from March to October this year and was subsequently arrested by the Malaysian authorities, has been successfully granted asylum in Canada.

On Nov. 26, Hassan uploaded a video to Twitter, apologising for not being in touch for the past two months, and explaining what had happened since then was not important.

Instead, Hassan struck an optimistic note, adding that he was currently at “Taiwan International Airport”, awaiting a flight to his final destination — Vancouver, Canada.

Hassan further thanked his supporters, his family, his Canadian friends and his lawyer for their support and concluded his video by requesting for prayers for other refugees.

Breaking news ✌✌ pic.twitter.com/o2vQGROBdS — Hassan Al Kontar (@Kontar81) November 26, 2018

Advertisement

Originally meant to be deported back to Syria

Earlier in Oct. 1, he had been arrested by the Malaysian authorities for being in a restricted airport area without a boarding pass.

The intention to deport Hassan back to Syria was explicitly spelled out by Malaysian Immigration Department police chief Datuk Seri Mustafar at a press conference on Oct. 2:

“We will take over the case once the police investigation has concluded, and will work with the Syrian embassy to enable him to either be sent back or out of Malaysia after this.”

Hassan’s arrest was after he was featured in a Sept. 4 video by vlogger Nuseir Yassin, a.k.a. Nas Daily, which focused on his life in the airport and his reasons for fleeing Syria.

Advertisement

The video had provoked a strong backlash from Malaysians over the depiction of his time in the airport, with Mustafar calling Hassan a constant source of embarrassment and humiliation for Malaysia.

Spent the next two months in a detention centre

According to the BBC, Hassan spent the time following his arrest in a Malaysian detention centre.

His experience subsequently caught the attention of Canadian authorities.

As reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, officials at the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada department secured his release with the help of staff from the Canadian High Commission of Singapore.

Advertisement

Two Canadian non-profit organisations, the Canada Caring Society and the British Columbia Muslim Association, then sponsored Hassan’s arrival to Canada as a refugee.

CBC added that upon arrival, Hassan will live with a volunteer from the Canada Caring Society, Laurie Cooper, in Whistler, British Columbia.

He has also been offered a full-time job at a hotel.

Top image via Hassan al-Kontar Twitter

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💯

Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇

We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

🏃📱

“It does not matter how slowly you run, as long as your instagram shots look nice”