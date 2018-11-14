fbpx

Back
﻿

Group of 6 Thai schoolboys perform amazing cover of AC/DC’s Back in Black

We salute you.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 14, 2018 @ 07:41 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

AC/DC is an Australian rock band that first made their debut in the 70s.

One of their most endearing songs is undoubtedly Back in Black, from their critically-acclaimed album of the same name.

Here it is.

The iconic guitar riff has been featured in movies such as “Iron Man” and “School of Rock”.

Perhaps taking a cue from “School of Rock”, where a group of students formed a band, these six Thai schoolboys call themselves The Six Pack Band.

Here they are.

Image from The Six Pack Band

And here is their amazing performance.

In case you can’t see it.

The reactions were unanimously positive.

Unsurprisingly, they managed to win a local youth band contest with that incredible performance.

And like any good rock band, they are already planning their next gig.

Cool.

Image from The Six Pack Band’s Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

African-Chinese teen implores S'poreans to stop using N-word because of its history

It's a loaded term and some people use it to own it.

February 15, 08:25 pm

Mikhy Brochez poses with finger outside S'pore embassy in Washington DC

Brochez is back on Facebook.

February 15, 07:32 pm

Chan Chun Sing: "Is it because I'm Chinese" remark reveals certain things S'poreans should be aware of

There would have been very different consequences if comment was made in the 1960s.

February 15, 06:24 pm

SCDF will sound “Important Message” signal nation-wide on Feb. 15, 6.20pm

Cos Total Defence Day.

February 15, 06:21 pm

SMRT staff falling in love at Raffles Place MRT Station is the cutest love story you'll read today

Sweet.

February 15, 06:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close