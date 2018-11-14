Group of 6 Thai schoolboys perform amazing cover of AC/DC’s Back in Black

AC/DC is an Australian rock band that first made their debut in the 70s.

One of their most endearing songs is undoubtedly Back in Black, from their critically-acclaimed album of the same name.

Here it is.

The iconic guitar riff has been featured in movies such as “Iron Man” and “School of Rock”.

Perhaps taking a cue from “School of Rock”, where a group of students formed a band, these six Thai schoolboys call themselves The Six Pack Band.

Here they are.

And here is their amazing performance.

In case you can’t see it.

The reactions were unanimously positive.

Unsurprisingly, they managed to win a local youth band contest with that incredible performance.

And like any good rock band, they are already planning their next gig.

Cool.

Image from The Six Pack Band’s Facebook