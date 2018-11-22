fbpx

Mum praises 10-year-old son for being diligent, sensitive, & hilarious when his academic efforts fall short

Parenting.

Mandy How | November 22, 2018 @ 06:40 pm

In our results-driven climate, a good number of students and parents in Singapore would be disappointed with any grade other than an “A”.

But American mum Jenn Kish has a point to prove: That her son’s worth is not measured by his number on his math test (and we’re assuming this includes all other tests).

Upset with his score

In a Facebook post on November 8, Kish wrote about a math test that she gave her 10-year-old.

Working with “intense concentration”, the child used nearly one hour and four scrap papers.

He eventually got a score of 89, which translates to a high B.

But the boy was not happy with it.

In fact, his eyes started welling up, thinking about how his best effort had only netted a B.

That was when Kish ripped up her son’s paper, and wrote about what an amazing son she has:

“My boy is amazing in the kitchen. He can cook a meal for the entire family without breaking a sweat.

My boy is incredible at putting things together. He uses tools like a skilled craftsman.

[…]

My boy is hilarious. He is always the first one to make a joke at the dinner table.

My boy is a sensitive soul. He’s kind and gentle when that sort of thing is necessary.

My boy is diligent. He will work at something until he feels it’s as good as it can be.

My boy is NOT defined by the grade on his math paper.”

“Children are so much more than test scores”

Kish then went on to talk about the values that really matter to her, such as her son’s character and integrity.

Even though she was shocked by the pressure her son put on himself to do well for the test, she also admired his ambition.

“School is important, education is important, but it’s not of highest importance.”

Original post here:

Top image from @benmullins/Unsplash

 

