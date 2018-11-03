Feeder in S’pore finds hardy injured 3-legged stray dog with clean open wound & bone sticking out

Stray dogs in Singapore are exposed to the elements.

Volunteer feeders do their rounds nightly and weekly to bring food to these strays to give them some sustenance, before leaving them to their own devices the rest of the time.

3-legged dog

To the horror of one part-time volunteer feeder recently, she discovered a stray dog with only three legs and a clean and fresh-looking wound with a bone protruding out where one of its hind legs should be.

The following set of photos contain distressing and graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Facebook post on Nov. 19 showed images of the three-legged dog making its way to the feeder who was distributing food.

The dog is believed to have been involved in an accident resulting in it losing its right hind leg.

It could have been hit by a vehicle or ran over.

The exact location was not disclosed.

Dog strong enough to approach feeder

According to the woman feeder, she spotted the stray dog with three legs at a distance at first, and was confused momentarily, as she could not recall a three-legged dog in the pack she feeds on a regular basis.

It was only after getting up close that she realised the dog had a fresh wound and a protruding bone in place of a fourth leg.

She noted that the dog might have been “injured for some time already”, as the wound appeared clean and posited that the dog might have been regularly licking itself and cleaning its wound, preventing it from festering.

She also noted that the dog was still hardy enough to seek out the feeder for food.

Help sought

Her post sought help from the public to trap the dog and give it medical attention.

As she found out for herself, the dog is skittish and tended to avoid human contact making trapping and giving it medical attention difficult.

In an update to the post on Nov. 19, the woman feeder wrote that Action For Singapore Dogs, an animal protection group in Singapore, volunteered to take the dog in after another woman stepped forward to pay for a trapper.

The feeder also mentioned that the exact location was not disclosed so as to deter the public from finding the dog and overfeeding it.

Keeping the dog hungry allowed it to be lured and baited more easily with food, before proceeding to trap it.

Keeping the injured dog too full will thwart the plans to trap it.

The update in the post also mentioned that a regular feeder and trapper have noticed the dog’s wound was healing well, despite the apparent severity of the injury.

It is not known if the dog was eventually brought for treatment.

