fbpx

Back
﻿

Young girl delivers pitch perfect rendition of Hokkien song with dad during 7th month event

You got to listen to this.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 5, 2018 @ 03:46 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

There’s a perception that Hokkien, or dialect in general, isn’t spoken as proficiently by the younger generation.

And while that may, or may not be true.

Here’s an objectively awesome example of someone who clearly is.

Girl sings Hokkien song belt

Check out on this father-and-daughter duet of a popular Hokkien song 男人情女人心 at a 7th-month event in a video uploaded by Victor Yue on Facebook last Sunday, Sep. 2. 

Both father and daughter showcased great vocals, but what really impressed viewers was the girl’s ability to sing so fluently in Hokkien. The elder daughter is 11-year-old while the younger one is seven-year-old who will also join in the singing.

According to the father, the event was a private 7th-month dinner organised by a local company for its friends and customers/supporters.

What song is this?

The love song 男人情女人心, originally sung by famous Taiwanese Hokkien pop singer Long Qian Yu and Yuan Xiao Di, talks about how a man and a woman willing to fight and sacrifice for a relationship that eventually did not last so they can only keep the feelings for each other in their hearts.

This is a rather popular song choice for Ge Tai as well as karaoke.

What a gem!

Top photo collage from screenshot of Victor Yue’s video

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

Wildly popular Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu visited S'pore & people here excited to meet him

The Taiwanese really like him.

March 10, 07:36 pm

Creative CEO personally comes down to IT Show to help customers with his products

That's amazing.

March 10, 03:52 pm

Comfort Delgro looking for passenger who alighted from taxi at ECP after driver blacks out

The driver had blacked out, causing him to lose control of the cab.

March 10, 03:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close