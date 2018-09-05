Young girl delivers pitch perfect rendition of Hokkien song with dad during 7th month event

There’s a perception that Hokkien, or dialect in general, isn’t spoken as proficiently by the younger generation.

And while that may, or may not be true.

Here’s an objectively awesome example of someone who clearly is.

Girl sings Hokkien song belt

Check out on this father-and-daughter duet of a popular Hokkien song 男人情女人心 at a 7th-month event in a video uploaded by Victor Yue on Facebook last Sunday, Sep. 2.

Both father and daughter showcased great vocals, but what really impressed viewers was the girl’s ability to sing so fluently in Hokkien. The elder daughter is 11-year-old while the younger one is seven-year-old who will also join in the singing.

According to the father, the event was a private 7th-month dinner organised by a local company for its friends and customers/supporters.

What song is this?

The love song 男人情女人心, originally sung by famous Taiwanese Hokkien pop singer Long Qian Yu and Yuan Xiao Di, talks about how a man and a woman willing to fight and sacrifice for a relationship that eventually did not last so they can only keep the feelings for each other in their hearts.

This is a rather popular song choice for Ge Tai as well as karaoke.

What a gem!

