Young girl delivers pitch perfect rendition of Hokkien song with dad during 7th month event
You got to listen to this.
There’s a perception that Hokkien, or dialect in general, isn’t spoken as proficiently by the younger generation.
And while that may, or may not be true.
Here’s an objectively awesome example of someone who clearly is.
Girl sings Hokkien song belt
Check out on this father-and-daughter duet of a popular Hokkien song
Both father and daughter showcased great vocals, but what really impressed viewers was the girl’s ability to sing so fluently in Hokkien. The elder daughter is 11-year-old while the younger one is seven-year-old who will also join in the singing.
According to the father, the event was a private 7th-month dinner organised by a local company for its friends and customers/supporters.
What song is this?
This is a rather popular song choice for Ge Tai as well as karaoke.
What a gem!
Top photo collage from screenshot of Victor Yue’s video
