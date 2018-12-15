Video claims man, allegedly a S’porean, attacked another man in Johor Bahru, but details very iffy

On Sept. 11, a video surfaced on Facebook showing a man being attacked.

The incident allegedly happened in Johor Bahru in the early morning of Sunday.

The video has close to 290,000 views.

What happened in the video

The video was uploaded by a person whose user name is Yong Seng Tan.

The attacker is seen holding something in his hand, but it is unclear what this object is.

At some points, the attacker can be heard yelling at the victim to kneel down.

The attacker is accompanied by a second man, who subsequently punched the victim:

In the video, the victim can be heard apologising.

He is also seen with bloodstains on his shirt toward the end of the video.

Allegations according to Facebook post

Apart from the video, Tan also wrote a post in Chinese supposedly with details surrounding the incident and attackers.

According to his post, this is a summary of the allegations made:

The victim is from Johor Bahru, while the attackers are fugitives from Singapore.

The victim was on the way home on Sunday morning when he encountered the attackers while on the road.

The man from Singapore was being a road bully, and blocked the victim’s lane.

The victim, upon getting down from his car, was attacked by the man from Singapore.

The attacker stabbed the victim nine times. His neck, arm, chest, hip and stomach area were hurt.

This is Tan’s original post:

In case you can’t see it:

Details unclear

However, the details about the incident and the attackers cannot be confirmed.

And it is also unclear how the person who uploaded the video knows so many details about the attackers.

In the comments section, questions have been raised about the identity of the attackers and whether they are Singaporeans and fugitives:

How do you know they are fugitives from Singapore? It’s people like you who sow discord and make the world a messy place.

Do you know the attackers? And you say they are fugitives? If not, why are you so putting this on the net so confidently?

How are you able to tell that they are from Singapore? These two men should be arrested. Singapore and Malaysia are neighbours, and we should get along and progress together, not engage in such childish squabbles. How do you know that they are fugitives from Singapore?

Some also suggested that this incident may not be a straightforward case of road rage, and there may be a backstory to it that is not revealed:

Things aren’t so simple!

It’s not road bullying… There’s a story behind it.

Bottom line: Do not believe everything you see online.

We will update this post with more information when we find out more.

Top photo screengrab from video