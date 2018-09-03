fbpx

S’porean ride-hailing app URGE doesn’t have peak-hour surge, pays drivers monthly base salary

The next super app?

Mandy How | September 3, 2018 @ 06:52 pm

Upsurge

With Grab as the biggest player in Singapore’s private hire transport industry, promo codes are pretty much relics now.

But here’s another alternative.

Local start-up

URGE is a local start-up that aims to be the next super app with its transport, courier, and food delivery services.

Since operations have just soft-launched in the later part of August, here’s a focus on its transport aspect, and what sets it apart from the other players out there:

1) No peak-hour surge

It is not uncommon for prices on other apps to go above S$25 or even S$30 during times of high demand.

However, according to The Straits Times, URGE chief operating officer Kelvin Ho says there will be no surge pricing — instead, there will be a “minimal” peak-hour surcharge.

It was not explicitly stated how minimal this surcharge will be, however.

Anyway, here’s a comparison between Grab and URGE prices during off-peak hours, between Kallang and Punggol:

The price difference is almost negligible, although first-timers on URGE get S$5 off with the code “urge5off “. 

2) Full-time drivers get a fixed monthly salary

Unlike Grab drivers who earn based on the volume of rides they take on, URGE drivers are paid a monthly salary of S$2,700, according to ST.

They are also accorded benefits like annual leave.

User experience

The company is still building up their pool of drivers, and hopes to have 2,000 drivers onboard within the next three months.

In the meantime, here’s a review from Instagram user @terenex, who shared her experience as an URGE passenger on the social media platform:

There appears to be a one-time password you have tell the driver upon boarding:

Of course, the app is not perfect, and improvements can still be made:

Unfortunately, the hitch function for URGE — which uses motorcycles — is not available in Singapore.

We’re not sure how easy it’ll be to get a ride with their current pool of drivers, but it’s worth keeping in mind the next time you encounter surge pricing.

Top image adapted from @terenex from Instagram

