S’pore designer flags “unlimited changes” clause in Changi Airport Jewel project tender contract

Just when we thought the infamous “unlimited changes” clause has become too dirty to use, an iteration of it has regrettably resurfaced in Singapore.

In case you’re not familiar with this, the “unlimited changes” clause allows a company or organisation seeking work done by a freelancer to request, well, unlimited changes to the work done until they are happy with the final product — all for a fixed price.

Here is Exhibit A, from February 2016:

Following which, the Ministry of Finance intervened and said it sent out a circular to all government agencies, reminding them to put out fair tender contract terms:

Unfortunately, it resurfaced in a government agency’s procurement documents in the following year, but was thankfully removed after it was flagged:

“… will be granted unlimited reviews”

Enter the Changi Airport Group (CAG), which runs the world’s best airport.

Indeed, Changi Airport is one of the things Singaporeans take pride and joy in visiting, even when they aren’t travelling in or out of Singapore.

And one thing they’re working on now that many Singaporeans are quite excited about is Project Jewel.

And these preview photos look great too:

But yes.

Local designer Max Lim took to Facebook last Thursday to flag this unfortunate clause (unlimited changes) in a tender document issued by CAG for a particular design work related to Project Jewel.

The project, Lim explained to Mothership, called for design renders for an event space within Jewel for two events: a car launch and a conference.

In his Facebook post, Lim explained that for the project he had submitted a bid to do work for, the clause in the screenshot he attached below appeared in the tender’s requirements:

“CAG shall be granted unlimited reviews of the render, until it is satisfied with the final product.” (emphasis ours)

Lim wrote that he was “saddened” by the appearance of the clause despite the government-level decision to avoid using it, noting that he had written to CAG to highlight his disagreement with the clause.

“But we were just asked to say how many rounds would we include. The RFQ clause remained unchanged to our knowledge.”

CAG: We were not asking for ‘unlimited changes’ at a fixed price

Responding to queries from Mothership, a CAG spokesperson said the clause that was highlighted comes together with one further down, also included in Lim’s original screenshot, that requested a “schedule of rates”:

The Appointed Vendor shall also provide a Schedule of Rates (SOR) for its services, including but not limited to the per rendered image cost. Such SOR shall be indicated separately, and not included in the Price Schedule (ie. Annex D).

This, the spokesperson said, means that “any additional variable costs payable” can be indicated as part of the schedule — in other words, if CAG wanted “unlimited changes” to be made to the work done, the bidder should add in the schedule of rates how much each of those “unlimited changes” would cost.

Here’s their statement in full:

“The highlighted clause should not be viewed in isolation. While CAG aspires to always achieve the best results with our vendors, the intention was never to pay a fixed price for “unlimited changes”. Within the same quotation specifications, there was a clause that requested for suppliers to provide a Schedule of Rates (SOR) for each rendered image and associated unit cost of services involved. Vendors are to submit costing based on the proposed scope of work, with any additional variable costs payable in accordance with the rates in the SOR. Before appointment and commencement of work, CAG will always discuss and reach a mutual agreement with shortlisted vendors on the detailed scope of work involved and associated fees. CAG works with many creative agencies and in all cases, we believe in compensating fairly for services delivered.”

Lim did respond to this explanation, as mentioned above, pointing out that if track record, price, clearly-stated milestones and deliverables as well as good project management from both the designer and the client, “there would not be a need” for the “unlimited changes” clause.

Lim also noted that to his knowledge, the clause has not been removed from CAG’s tender documents. However, in a follow-up response to further queries from us, CAG says it will review the clause for “greater clarity” in future:

“We note the feedback from the vendor and we will be reviewing the specific clause for greater clarity in our future tenders and quotations.”

You can read Lim’s post in full here:

