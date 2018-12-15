Parents in S’pore come up with ingenious way to keep track of your child in the crowd

All parents with young children will understand the struggle of watching over your kid while shopping.

This is especially true if your kid is a bundle of energy, and runs around all the time.

A Facebook account, Syaf Ayu, which is a shared account presumably by the parents, shared a parenting pro-tip for parents: Tie a balloon to your kid, so you will never lose them in the crowd.

Tied balloon to daughter

In a series of three videos uploaded to Facebook on September 7, Syaf Afu’s daughter can be seen running around the store with a balloon secured to her hairband.

Even when her barely-two-year-old toddler was hidden between the racks of clothes, the pink balloon remained visible at all times.

Tying the balloon is “one way to prevent them (children) from getting lost in the crowd” as it is “easy to spot them”, she added.

And these are the videos uploaded to Facebook:

Cute.

And this is their full Facebook post:

