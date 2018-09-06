The Mothership handbook of excuses you can use for being late to work (other than train breakdowns)

If you’re reading this, it means you’re probably looking for an excuse for being late to work. (Or y’know, just storing some excuses in your head in case they come in handy.)

You’re probably also panicking and wondering what to say to your boss later.

While we can’t freeze time, we can provide you with a list of legit excuses to use when you finally step into the office.

Disclaimer: We do not condone lying. The following excuses should only be used in extreme cases (e.g. if you’re on the brink of getting fired).

1. Person in front of you orders entire kopitiam menu

It’s 10 minutes to reporting time, and you’re walking to the kopitiam near your office to get your usual morning kopi/teh.

Your heart races when you see that there’s only one person in line. YES. Now you’ll be able to get your kopi and still be on time for work. The person then tells the kopi uncle, “Three Kopi-C, one Kopi siu dai, one Kopi peng, two Teh-O, two Teh peng, one Teh-C peng.”

Is this really happening?! You contemplate not buying a drink and just going straight to work. You then think about how dead you’ll feel without caffeine.

Still in line, you wonder what sort of consequences you’ll face later.

Why your boss might understand: Everyone needs their caffeine fix, amirite? Also, here’s a pro tip — next time you’re stuck in a long line, text your boss to ask if he/she wants kopi or teh. It’s a great justifier for lateness.

2. Punctured car tyre

You’re cruising along a jam-free highway thinking you’re gonna make it to work early when you suddenly feel it.

The feeling of your car slowing down, and suddenly grinding the road instead of sailing through it.

The only thing to do now is to stop at the road shoulder and call for help. (And text your boss too, of course.)

Why your boss might understand: Well, it’s not like this is the sort of incident you can predict through an app.

Bonus #LifeHack: Remember to snap more photos of your punctured tyre so that you can reuse them when the need arises.

3. Phone dropped into the train tracks

This situation might sound incredulous now, but it’s totally possible. It’s possible because it really happened to someone.

We all know what the peak hour train rush is like — lots of people-pushing and squeezing.

Through the people-pushing and squeezing, sometimes things drop. And one of the worst-case scenarios is when you drop something valuable (phone) into a place that’s near-impossible to reach (MRT platform gap).

This excuse can even allow you to be a few hours late because of all the phone-finding and MRT-staff-alerting that’ll happen afterwards.

Why your boss might understand: He’ll/she’ll probably feel the heartache as well.

4. Suddenly rain

The rain can be annoying at times, but it’s a great excuse to use for being late.

Let’s say you took public transport to work, and it starts pouring once you get off. You don’t have an umbrella, so you walk the longgg sheltered route to the office, which causes you to arrive late.

Why your boss might understand: You can’t possibly turn up to work in a soaked shirt, can you? Totally not presentable, especially in an office setting.

5. Long queues at the EZ-Link top-up machines

You’re at the train station and the train is arriving in 2 minutes. You tap your card and realises that there’s not enough value in it. Jialat.

You rush over to the top-up machine, but miss that train in the process. Next comes a series of butterfly effect-esque events that leads to your current situation — late.

Why your boss might understand: Try saying this: “I was at the train station on time, you know. It’s just that I had to top up my ez-link card, which made me miss the train, which made me miss the subsequent bus, which is why I’m late. Not my fault.”

6. Can’t find a top-up machine

This is for all you people who neither live near MRT stations, nor have a direct bus to work. So the only other way is to make a detour to the nearest 7-Eleven/Cheers to top up your ez-link card. Or spend time getting someone to help break your $10 note.

Why your boss might understand: Your boss probably doesn’t take public transport, so he/she won’t question you about it.

UPDATE: To be fair, this top-up-ez-link-card excuse is probably more useful in the past. Y’know, back when we actually needed to go to the top-up machine at the MRT station.

Now that there’s EZ-Reload, this excuse isn’t exactly valid anymore because of how convenient it is to top up your ez-link card.

So in order for this to work, your boss mustn’t know about EZ-Reload, which means you should share this article with everyone but your boss.

This sponsored post in collaboration with EZ-Link pushes Mothership.sg’s writers to think of new excuses.