Taxi stops at red light near pedestrian crossing, passenger opens door and knocks over cyclist

Luckily he didn't seem to be injured.

Sulaiman Daud | September 1, 2018 @ 10:39 pm

Be careful when getting off a taxi, especially if you’re on the side facing the road.

Not just for your safety, but also for the safety of others passing by.

Taxi stopped near the traffic light

On Aug. 30, Facebook user Mohd Faris Abdullah uploaded three videos.

They appear to have been shot from a forward-facing car dashboard camera, near a pedestrian crossing.

You can see his post below:

The caption reads (translated):

“Who’s in the wrong?”

Passenger opened the door, causing cyclist to fall

In the first video, we see a taxi pull up to the curb in front of the dashcam to drop off passengers:

Screen shot from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

However, in the middle lane, a man riding a bicycle laden with what looks like newspapers can be seen approaching the taxi.

Screen shot from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

When the passenger on the right side opened the door to get out, the man riding the bicycle was nudged by the open door, causing him to fall over.

Gif adapted from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

It was fortunate that a white car behind the cyclist managed to stop in time without running over him.

Passenger walked away

It may have been an accident.

But as can be seen from the second video, the passenger quickly made her way onto the curb.

Gif from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

Two other passengers also exit the taxi, and also make their way to the curb.

In the third video, you can see the man walking over from his bicycle to a spot in front of the taxi, apparently interacting with the passengers.

But they return back to the curb. The man goes back to his bicycle, making an “It fell over” gesture at it.

Taxi driver helped the cyclist

The taxi driver then gets out. Between him and the cyclist, they manage to get the bicycle upright again.

The passengers remained on the curb.

Gif adapted from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

Commenters mostly expressed sympathy for the cyclist:

Screen shot from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

(Translated): “I felt angry when I see (the taxi driver’s) dumb choice to stop at the traffic light. I feel bad for the old man.”

Screen shot from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

(Translated): “The passenger at the back didn’t feel like helping, eh. It’s as if she wanted to step (on the cyclist).”

While one person expressed relief that this didn’t happen elsewhere:

Screen shot from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

(Translated): “It’s a good thing that this did not happen in Malaysia, the dumb passenger became confused and just walked away.”

So basically, look out before getting out of a taxi.

Top image adapted from Mohd Faris Abdullah’s Facebook page.

