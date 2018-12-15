Passenger beat up ComfortDelGro cabbie who drove back to condo to return mobile phone

Sometimes, it doesn’t pay to be a Good Samaritan.

Advertisement

Assaulted for helping

A ComfortDelGro taxi driver drove back to a condominium along Segar Road after realising the passenger had left his mobile phone behind and wanted to return it.

However, the cabbie, Chen Wenyou, got beaten up instead.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the passenger, Li Yaojie, 40, has since been slapped with a four-week jail sentence and a S$5,000 fine.

The passenger pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the taxi driver, and another count of using abusive language against a public servant.

The altercation took place at Blossom Residences on Oct. 12, 2017.

Advertisement

Injured in altercation

The altercation occurred after the passenger had mistakenly thought the taxi driver had stolen his mobile phone.

The passenger then turned violent, punching the cabbie and leaving him with injuries on his head and left wrist.

In a video that captured the incident, Li was seen yelling at the taxi driver and forcibly trying to remove him from the car.

The security guards stationed at the condominium did not intervene, despite a voice off-camera calling for them to help.

The taxi driver eventually drove off with his car doors open.

Passenger had consumed alcohol

Li was arrested for threatening, abusing and insulting a public servant after the police were alerted to the incident at 2.10am.

In court, Li’s lawyer mentioned his client had been facing pressure at work as a property agent and had consumed copious amounts of alcohol while entertaining clients prior to the incident.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🏖

Sentosa has super cool sand sculptures that you may want to visit this week (event ends on 16 Sep).

😋

The first Tai Gai premium tea outlet in Singapore is at NEX. Have you tried it?

👻

Boo! Pontianak is a city in Indonesia named after the female ghost.

💖

Volunteering at MINDS was fulfilling.