Eatery in Tampines Mall sells chicken wings stuffed with nasi lemak for S$3.80

The possibilities are endless.

Fasiha Nazren | September 4, 2018 @ 04:12 pm

Just when you thought chicken wings couldn’t get any better, there is now stuffed chicken wings in Singapore.

Stuffed chicken wings in Tampines

StuffedWing.com is a small stall tucked in a corner of Tampines Mall’s Kopitiam.

Started by the people behind BrosOn Catering, StuffedWing.com’s main offerings are deboned chicken wings stuffed with a variety of fillings.

5 flavours from S$2.90 to S$3.80

Currently, they have one original flavour and four signature flavours, including trendier options like salted egg yolk prawn.

Original prawn (S$2.90)

The most affordably priced of the lot, the original prawn is a har gao-inspired filling,  with prawns made just like the Cantonese shrimp dumpling.

via StuffedWing.com

Mac and cheese (S$3.80)

As if fried chicken wings aren’t comforting enough, StuffedWing.com has a Western comfort food in one of their signature flavours.

The mac and cheese stuffed in the chicken wing is made from scratch, using a mixture of four different types of cheese including mozzarella, cheddar and American cheese.

via StuffedWing.com

Nasi lemak (S$3.80)

Chicken wings are usually served as a side to nasi lemak, but not over here.

Coconut rice is stuffed into the chicken wing, while the sambal, anchovies and peanuts are served at the side.

via StuffedWing.com

Nyonya curry (S$3.80)

In this version, the chicken wing is stuffed with mildly spicy curry potatoes.

via StuffedWing.com

Salted egg yolk prawn (S$3.80)

This is StuffedWing.com’s take on the salted egg yolk food trend.

The chicken wing is stuffed with creamy salted egg yolk sauce with prawns, sliced chilli padi and bits of curry leaves.

via StuffedWing.com

Side dishes like parmesan truffle fries and cham fries

If you’re not in the mood for chicken wings, StuffedWing.com also has sides like truffle fries with parmesan cheese (S$5.90), sweet potato fries (S$3.50) as well as premium champion fries (S$5.90), which are essentially spam fries made of chicken luncheon meat.

The eatery is also in the midst of applying for halal certification.

Nice hor? If you keep eating and eating addictive food, you probably have to save more to fund your munchie appetite. Visit savesmart.sg to find out how you can do so. 

Where to eat: #04-27/28/29, Tampines Mall Kopitiam, 4 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529510

When to eat: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image courtesy of StuffedWing.com

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

