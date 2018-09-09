Splash n Decker sandwiches from NYP & NP reappear at ION Orchard’s basement
Brings us right back to our poly days.
Past students of Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) might remember Splash n Decker, a bakery that sold rather fancy sandwiches (for 17-year-olds, anyway):
Sadly, both branches have since closed down — the NYP joint was closed years ago, while the loss of NP’s branch was more recent, on June 1:
We regret to inform y’all that the iconic and legendary teriyaki chicken, black pepper chicken and everything else with xtra mayo at Splash & Decker by Four Leaves will be gone very soon 😢 The deli will be closing down on 1 June, Friday after more than 20 years in NP. Grab your last awesome sandwiches, fam. 😭🥪🍃🍃🍀
On September 6, however, a Facebook user spotted the bakery — owned by the Four Leaves company — at ION Orchard’s basement:
In case you can’t see the photos:
Here’s a video of the menu:
There are at least 10 types of sandwiches, ranging from S$4 to S$4.80.
The Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich is still around, plus lots of new flavours like the Spicy Tuna Croissant and Tom Yam Seafood Sandwich.
They’re priced noticeably more expensive than it used to be, but hey, rental in town is probably much more expensive than in school.
Top image from Stella Thng’s Facebook post
