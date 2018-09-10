S’pore man caught trying to smuggle 180 cartons & 1,041 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes with wife & child in car

Trying to smuggle cigarettes from Malaysia might not be unheard of in Singapore, but this particular incident might be a little different from the others.

On September 8, a 35-year-old man was driving back from Malaysia in a Singapore-registered car.

In his car was his wife and 7-year-old son.

But this was no regular family trip.

Checkpoint

ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint uncovered 180 cartons and 1,041 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in modified compartments in the car.

Here they are in every nook and cranny you might imagine.

In the boot:

In the inside of the car door:

The inside of the rims:

And between layers inside the bumper.

Here is the total haul. Extracted from that one car:

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs and court proceedings are ongoing.

Family

The ICA even had some words of caution for future smugglers who might get their family implicated.

“Don’t drag your family into this!”

Ending off with the hashtag I Check All.

Yikes.

Here’s the post.

Image via ICA Facebook post